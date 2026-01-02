Moosedreams By Jeffrey Rose: A Heartwarming Family Adventure Novel For All Ages

MENAFN - GetNews) MooseDreams written by Jeffrey Rose has been released as a new family adventure novel for children, young adults, and anyone who wants a feel good, entertaining read. Blending a tiny moose, a brave girl, and a whirlwind trip through Italy, the book invites readers into a story that many can easily imagine as an animated Disney or Pixar style film.







New Adventure Novel Offers A Happy Escape For Families

Set in the Vermont woods and across some of Italy's most beloved cities, MooseDreams follows Mini Moose, a miniature moose born with antlers, who is separated from his human friend Nina and sent on a journey that goes very wrong and very right at the same time. Instead of arriving at a zoo in California, Mini Moose ends up in Rome by mistake, where he meets three Italian greyhounds and begins an unforgettable adventure.

“Many books are clever but can feel like hard work for readers,” said author Jeffrey Rose of Louisville, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio.“I wrote MooseDreams to be joyful from the first page. I wanted families to smile, relax, and simply enjoy being in the story together.”

A Moose On The Loose From Vermont To Italy

The novel opens in a snow-covered Vermont town where a cow moose gives birth inside the cozy Woodstock Inn and leaves behind a small calf who is quickly adopted by Nina, the innkeeper's daughter. When financial pressure forces Nina's father to send Mini Moose away, the story turns from quiet, emotional drama to lively adventure.

A simple luggage error sends Mini Moose across the Atlantic. In Rome, he gets to meet three very talkative Italian greyhounds, munches pasta in a hidden backstreet kitchen, and runs past the well-known sights such as the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and the Coliseum. In Florence, he and his new pals enter a gallery secretly at night and are amazed at Michelangelo's David before moving on to Venice.

Along the way, two bumbling crooks chase Mini Moose after spotting a reward notice. Their clumsy attempts to catch him add comedy and motion without heavy danger, making the book ideal for shared reading with younger children.

“Readers tell me they can see the whole thing playing out on screen,” Rose said.“Talking animals, Italian streets, chaotic chases, lakes and snow, it has that movie friendly energy. If a studio wants to talk, I will happily pick up the phone.”

Why MooseDreams Stands Out In A Crowded Market

MooseDreams is made to be not only easy but also enjoyable to read, with short, vivid scenes, a strong visual presence, and an overall flow that encourages turning pages. The narrative intertwines emotional intensity with lightness of mood, besides the themes that are significant to the modern family.

Among the features that make the book exceptional are



A genuinely happy tone that avoids gloom without ignoring real feelings

A strong sense of place in both Vermont and Italy that gently teaches geography and culture

An animal lead character children can love and remember Action scenes that rely on humour rather than fear

The book also gives parents and teachers natural starting points for conversation about friendship, sacrifice, travel, and what“home” really means.

“MooseDreams is first and foremost a happy book,” Rose explained.“Loss, challenge, and at every turn the presence of kindness, humour, and hope. That is what I aimed for the readers to experience when they finished the book, closing the cover with a lighter feeling than when they opened it."

National Appeal with Local Roots

While MooseDreams has national appeal for families across the United States, the release may be of special interest in three regions that are part of Rose's own story and friendships Des Moines in Iowa, Louisville in Kentucky, and Cleveland in Ohio. Readers in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Iowa, and Illinois can also request in person events.

“I am more than willing to travel for signings and readings across the region,” said Rose.“Meeting readers face to face and hearing their favourite moments from the book is one of the best parts of this journey.”

About Jeffrey Rose

Jeffrey Rose is a novelist living in Louisville, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio. He is putting his life experiences in several cities in the Midwest, his passion for traveling and nature as well as his love for writing, all together in stories that are simple to understand but filled with emotion. MooseDreams is his family friendly adventure about a tiny moose, a determined girl, and the people and animals who help them along the way.

