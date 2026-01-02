Drug Repurposing Market Set To Reach 42.20 Billion By 2030 Driven By Advancements In Disease Treatment And Regulatory Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on Drug Repurposing Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction: The drug repurposing market is valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach to USD 42.2 billion by 2030, translating into a 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Drug repurposing, also known as drug repositioning, involves the exploration of existing drugs for new therapeutic indications beyond their original use. The growing emphasis on speeding up the drug development process, coupled with regulatory incentives, has led to the increased adoption of drug repurposing strategies. As healthcare systems worldwide face the pressures of rising healthcare costs, drug repurposing presents a promising solution for addressing global health challenges in a more cost-effective manner.

Report Overview:

Key Trends:

Increased Focus on Rare Diseases: Drug repurposing is emerging as a strategic approach for treating rare and orphan diseases that have limited treatment options. By repurposing existing drugs, companies can potentially shorten development timelines and reduce associated costs while providing effective solutions to patients suffering from these conditions.

Collaboration with Academic Institutions: Many pharmaceutical companies are partnering with academic research institutions to identify potential candidates for repurposing. These collaborations allow for the pooling of knowledge and resources, facilitating faster identification of promising drug candidates for new indications.

Regulatory Support and Incentives: Governments and regulatory bodies have recognized the potential of drug repurposing to address urgent public health needs. Regulatory incentives, such as fast-track approvals and orphan drug designations, are being increasingly offered to accelerate the repurposing of drugs, especially for conditions with unmet medical needs.

Technological Advancements in AI and Data Analytics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics into drug repurposing is helping companies identify new uses for existing drugs. AI-based models can rapidly analyze large datasets, helping researchers predict how well a drug may perform in treating other diseases.

Market Segmentation:

The drug repurposing market is segmented based on therapy area, drug type, and region.

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

By Drug Molecule Type

Small-molecule Drugs

Biologics & Peptides

By Development Stage

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Approved / Marketed

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical / Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle east&Africa

Key Players:

The drug repurposing market is driven by numerous players, ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to specialized biotechnology firms. Key players in the market include:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

BenevolentAI

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Conclusion:

The drug repurposing market is expected to grow significantly as healthcare systems seek more efficient ways to deliver treatment options while controlling costs. The ability to shorten development timelines and reduce the risks associated with new drug discoveries makes repurposing a highly attractive strategy for pharmaceutical companies. With continued investment, regulatory support, and technological advancements, drug repurposing is poised to become a pivotal aspect of the future of medicine, offering potential solutions for a wide range of diseases, from common ailments to rare conditions.

As the market expands, stakeholders from all sectors, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic researchers, and regulators, will play an essential role in shaping the future of drug repurposing, ultimately improving global health outcomes.

