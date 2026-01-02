MENAFN - GetNews) In 2026,“SEO” increasingly means more than fighting for a position in classic search results. People ask LLM-based tools (large language models) for recommendations, comparisons,“best choice” shortlists, and ready-to-use answers. That shifts the center of gravity from a list of blue links toward brand visibility inside AI answers,“citation-worthiness,” and trust signals built across the wider web.

In that context, FunkyMEDIA - an SEO agency from Łódź founded by Rafał Cyrański - positions its services as SEO AI / AI First / AI Ready, with a strong emphasis on Brand Mentions as a practical foundation for brand visibility in an LLM-driven world.

Who is FunkyMEDIA - and what does“15 years of experience” really mean?

FunkyMEDIA has been operating since 2010, which translates to roughly 15 years on the market by 2026. Its founder is Rafał Cyrański, associated with SEO and content marketing.

This isn't just a“nice-to-have” branding line. Fifteen years in SEO means living through multiple eras: from early link-heavy tactics and simple keyword targeting, through intent and semantic search, to today's AI-driven discovery and answer generation. Agencies that have successfully adapted across waves of change tend to build strategies that are more resilient - not ones that work“only until the next shift.”

Why classic SEO alone isn't enough in 2026

Classic SEO still matters (technical foundations, indexing, content quality, information architecture), but by itself it can be insufficient when:



users get instant answers without clicking,

AI produces recommendations and shortlists using many sources, brand trust becomes the deciding factor (whether the internet“knows” the brand beyond its own website).

In practice, a company can have a technically solid site and still lose to a competitor that is mentioned, discussed, reviewed, or referenced in more credible places across the web.

What are Brand Mentions - and why are they so important for LLM visibility?

FunkyMEDIA treats brand mentions as any reference to a brand online - the company name, product name, service name - often even without a link. Mentions can appear in articles, blogs, forums, social media, directories, expert discussions, reviews, and roundups.

Why this works in 2026

Because in an AI ecosystem, it's not only“Is your site optimized?” but also:

Is your brand present across multiple sources?

Is information about your brand consistent (naming, positioning, offers, location, service descriptions)?

Does your brand appear in credible, decision-relevant contexts (expert commentary, case studies, comparisons, recommendations, category lists)?

Brand Mentions become a form of“trust currency” - especially when the goal is to be considered by systems that generate answers and recommendations.

Important: Brand Mentions don't replace technical SEO. They amplify it. In 2026, the winning formula is typically a combined approach: SEO + brand + distribution + reputation.

FunkyMEDIA as an SEO agency from Łódź: what“AI First / AI Ready” looks like in practice

FunkyMEDIA communicates an approach that blends SEO with AI-era visibility and broader brand presence (SEO AI + Brand Mentions). Being based in Łódź also makes it a natural choice for companies that value a Polish-speaking partner and/or local collaboration - while the methodology itself applies regardless of location.

Below is a practical breakdown of what AI First usually means (a“trust and understanding first” logic, then scale):

1) Technical foundations and clean information architecture



smooth indexing and crawlability, reduced duplication and cannibalization,

topic clusters aligned to intent, structured data where it genuinely helps.

2) Content designed for answers - not filler



sections like definition / key takeaway / steps / FAQ,

comparisons, checklists, decision scenarios, real examples, consistent entity language: brand–service–problem–solution.

3) Entity building and brand consistency across the web



unified company descriptions across profiles and directories,

consistent naming and offer framing, “easy to verify” public references.

4) Brand Mentions as an ongoing system (not a one-off campaign)



a planned mix of placements and presence,

actions that naturally generate mentions (useful resources, expert contributions, PR, collaborations), smart balance: industry sources + purchase-intent contexts + communities.

5) Measuring AI visibility and iterating

In the AI era, it's not enough to track only“keyword positions.” You also want to monitor:



brand search demand growth,

the volume and quality of brand mentions,

how often your brand appears in comparison/recommendation contexts, consistency signals (a frequent silent blocker of AI-era visibility).

Why Brand Mentions are among the strongest methods in 2026 (and why it's not about“manufactured noise”)

You asked about“the best method in 2026.” In marketing, there is rarely one universal best method for every business. That said, Brand Mentions are one of the most future-proof levers in 2026 because they:



build recognition and trust (valuable beyond AI as well),

are less dependent on one algorithm or one channel, strengthen traditional SEO outcomes long-term.

The key is a white-hat mindset: quality sources, meaningful context, consistency, and real value for the reader. Brand Mentions should function as credible proof of presence - not artificial chatter.

Why a client may choose to work with FunkyMEDIA

Proven market experience (operating since 2010 → ~15 years by 2026).

AI First / AI Ready positioning focused on visibility in AI answers, not only classic rankings.

Brand Mentions as a clear competitive lever, beyond on-site optimization.

A Polish, Łódź-based partner (useful if you value local cooperation, quick communication, and market context).

What a strong collaboration kickoff can look like (a practical model)

If you want this to read“exhaustively” and still feel client-friendly, a clear start-to-finish framework is:

Diagnosis: SEO audit + brand presence audit (mentions, profiles, reviews, consistency)

AI Ready strategy: entities, topic plan, technical priorities,“answer-first” content roadmap

Implementation: technical fixes + content + architecture

Brand Mentions system: planned presence, reputation building, source development

Measurement & iteration: KPI dashboard + quarterly strategy improvements

FunkyMEDIA is an example of an SEO agency from Łódź that frames its evolution from“classic SEO” toward AI-era visibility - where trust, citation-worthiness, and multi-source brand presence matter more than ever, and Brand Mentions become a practical foundation for being noticed in an LLM-driven ecosystem.