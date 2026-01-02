“Rhyan The Lion Learns Pickleball”: A National Champion's Gift To The Next Generation

In an era when screens often separate generations, National Team Champion pickleball player Willie Pyette has created something beautifully old-fashioned: a children's book that invites grandparents and grandchildren to play together under the open sky. "Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball" is more than an introduction to America's fastest-growing sport-it's a love letter from a grandfather to his granddaughter, and from a champion to every child learning to embrace the joy of trying something new.

This enchanting debut captures the irreplaceable magic that happens when wisdom meets wonder on a backyard court, teaching young readers that the greatest victories aren't about perfect technique, but about showing up, trying your best, and shouting "Let's Go!" no matter the score.

The Champion Who Picked Up a Pen

Willie Pyette's life has been defined by the courage to attempt difficult things. Born in Havre, Montana in 1966, this Greek-American athlete built a remarkable career that spans from college sports to business ownership, from casual weekend player to National Team Champion, and now-at age 58-to first-time children's book author. As owner of LFG Pickleball and a Certified Pickleball Coach, Pyette has spent years teaching players of all ages. Yet his greatest credential for writing this book isn't found in his championship titles-it's found in his role as Grandpa Willie, patiently introducing his real-life granddaughter Rhyan to the game he loves.

"I wanted to write at least one book in my lifetime," Pyette explains with characteristic humility. That simple goal, supported by his wife Melissa's influence and inspired by a friend who had written a children's book, became something profound when he challenged himself to capture not just the mechanics of pickleball, but the essence of why it matters-the laughter, the learning, the connection between generations.

From Court to Page: An Athlete's Creative Journey

Pyette approached writing with the same discipline that earned him a National Championship. His daily routine, honed through years of athletic competition, translated seamlessly into the creative process. The learning curve was steep-adjusting artwork to match his vision, capturing the dynamic energy of pickleball in static illustrations, translating three-dimensional movement into words a child could understand. But like any champion facing a tough opponent, he persevered.

His wife Melissa became both muse and collaborator, her influence shaping the story's warmth and authenticity. Every character in the book is real-drawn from Willie's actual family, capturing genuine personalities and relationships. Rhyan is his true granddaughter. Ernie and Zoe are their actual dogs, their distinct personalities (Ernie's enthusiastic ball-stealing, Zoe's calm observations) rendered with affectionate accuracy. This commitment to authenticity elevates the story beyond generic narratives into something intimately true.

The LFG Philosophy: More Than Words

Known throughout the pickleball community for his "LFG Attitude," Pyette has built both his business and his coaching philosophy around two simple words: "Let's Go!" But for Willie, this isn't just a catchphrase-it's a way of approaching life. In pickleball culture, "Let's Go!" celebrates your own good shot, encourages your partner, and even acknowledges an opponent's brilliant play. It's sportsmanship distilled to two words, teaching young players that we can compete fiercely while still celebrating excellence wherever we find it.

This philosophy permeates every page of "Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball," offering children a template for approaching challenges with positivity and supporting others with genuine enthusiasm. It's the mindset that pushed Willie to write his first book, and the attitude he hopes young readers will carry into their own lives-on and off the court.

A Story Born from Love

The narrative follows young Rhyan as she visits her grandparents' backyard court, guided through her first encounter with pickleball's unique terminology and surprising challenges. The "kitchen" becomes a source of comedy ("Where are the cookies?"), missed shots become lessons in resilience ("Every pro misses-what matters is you tried"), and victory celebrations teach the joy of effort over perfection.

But beneath the playful dialogue and vibrant illustrations lies something deeper: a grandfather's desire to share what he loves with someone he adores. Every patient explanation, every encouraging word, every "Let's Go!" cheered from the sidelines reflects Willie's real relationship with his granddaughter. The book doesn't just teach pickleball-it documents precious moments of connection that families everywhere will recognize and cherish.

Teaching What He Knows Best

As a Certified Pickleball Coach with a National Championship title, Pyette brings unparalleled expertise to children's sports literature. The book's technical accuracy-from proper paddle grip to the strategic importance of the kitchen line, from serving technique to scoring systems-ensures that young readers are learning correctly from the start. Yet Willie never allows instruction to overshadow joy. Rules are explained through play, techniques emerge naturally through Rhyan's attempts and adjustments, and mistakes become opportunities for laughter rather than frustration.

This balance between education and entertainment reflects Willie's coaching philosophy: skills matter, but attitude matters more. A child who learns to love the game will naturally improve; a child who feels pressured to perform perfectly may abandon it entirely.

Wisdom for Aspiring Authors

When asked about his journey to publication, Pyette's advice is as straightforward as his approach to pickleball: "Just do it." No elaborate strategy, no waiting for perfect conditions, no overthinking. The courage to begin, paired with the discipline to continue, creates more finished books than all the grand plans that never leave the dreaming stage.

He admits the challenges-adjusting art, matching dialogue to vision, navigating the unfamiliar terrain of publishing. But Willie applied the same persistence that serves him on championship courts: do things that are hard, challenge yourself with strict daily routine, and trust that disciplined effort yields results. His philosophy extends to handling feedback as well: "I try not to read any feedback one way or the other. It is what it is." The work speaks for itself; external validation, while nice, isn't the point.

A Growing Legacy

Looking ahead, Pyette envisions possibly creating another LFG book, this time for adults. But "Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball" will always hold special significance as his debut-the book he challenged himself to write, the story that captures his love for his granddaughter and his sport, the legacy that proves it's never too late to try something new.

His journey from athlete to business owner to author embodies the very message he hopes young readers will absorb: that life offers endless opportunities for growth, that age is no barrier to new beginnings, and that the most meaningful accomplishments often come from challenging ourselves to do what seems difficult or unfamiliar.

An Invitation to Families Everywhere

"Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball" arrives at the perfect moment, when families are rediscovering outdoor play and grandparents are seeking meaningful ways to bond with grandchildren. The book speaks to multiple audiences simultaneously: children ages 4-8 learning about sports and perseverance, grandparents looking for activities to share with grandchildren, and the rapidly growing community of pickleball enthusiasts eager to introduce the sport to the youngest generation.

For physical education teachers and youth coaches, it offers a creative tool for introducing pickleball. For families discovering the sport together, it becomes a shared language for discussing strategy and celebrating progress. And for anyone who values the "Let's Go!" attitude-that spirit of enthusiasm, encouragement, and joyful participation-it serves as a reminder that the best games are the ones we play together.

The Heart of a Champion, The Soul of a Grandfather

What makes Willie Pyette's debut so special isn't just his expertise as a National Champion or his skill as a Certified Coach-it's his willingness to be vulnerable enough to try something completely new, to challenge himself creatively the same way he has challenged himself athletically throughout his life. At 58, he could have rested on his laurels, satisfied with championships won and students taught. Instead, he picked up a pen and discovered that the discipline of an athlete translates beautifully to the craft of storytelling.

"Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball" stands as testament to what happens when passion meets purpose, when expertise is offered with love, when a champion's knowledge is shared with a grandfather's heart. It's a book that will be read aloud at bedtime, referenced before trips to the local court, and treasured as a document of precious time spent together.

Let's Go!

As the final pages show Rhyan drifting to sleep, whispering "Let's Go... tomorrow," Willie Pyette extends an invitation to families everywhere: pick up a paddle, spend time with those you love, and discover that trying something new-whether it's a sport or writing a book-is always worth celebrating. The most important score isn't on the board, but the joy kept in the heart and the memories built through shared adventure.

Published through LFG Pickleball, "Rhyan the Lion Learns Pickleball" is available for families ready to embrace the champion's spirit and the grandfather's wisdom. Connect with Willie Pyette on Instagram @willie or through the LFG Pickleball community on Facebook.

Welcome to the court, where every reader-young and old-learns that the greatest gift we can give the next generation is our time, our patience, and our enthusiastic belief in their ability to succeed. Let's Go!