Surron Redefines Electric Performance With 2025 Light Bee X, Ultra Bee HP, And More

MENAFN - GetNews) New models deliver unmatched torque, extended range, and advanced smart features for riders worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Surron, the global pioneer in lightweight high-performance electric motorcycles, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 lineup. This groundbreaking release introduces four new models that push the boundaries of electric mobility, combining state-of-the-art carbon-fiber engineering with raw, adrenaline-pumping power.

As the electric motorsport industry evolves, Surron continues to lead the charge by addressing the core demands of professional and recreational riders: weight reduction and torque increase. The 2025 fleet is headlined by the reimagined Light Bee X and the high-performance Ultra Bee HP, solidifying the brand's dominance in the e-moto sector.

"The 2025 lineup represents the pinnacle of our engineering capabilities," said the Chief Product Officer at Surron. "We have listened to our community and integrated cutting-edge materials to create machines that are not only faster but smarter and more durable in extreme conditions."

Engineering Marvels: The 2025 Lineup

Leading the collection is the 2025 Light Bee X. Already a cult classic, the new edition features a carbon-fiber monocoque construction that reduces the total weight to a mere 75kg. Powered by a 10.7bhp mid-mounted motor, it boasts 32.5% faster acceleration than its predecessor. Priced at £3999, this agile surron bike is built for uncompromising off-road adventures, offering a power-to-weight ratio that rivals much larger combustion motorcycles.

For riders demanding professional-grade specifications, the surron ultra bee HP takes center stage. This model delivers a staggering 21kW of peak power in Turbo Mode and 440Nm of torque. The redesigned suspension system ensures stability on rugged terrain, while its acceleration-sprinting from 0–31mph in just 2 seconds-makes it one of the fastest in its category. The Ultra Bee HP is designed to close the gap between lightweight play bikes and full-sized dirt bikes.

Innovation for Every Environment

Surron has also introduced the Polar Bee Performance Edition, a specialized model engineered for extreme climates. Featuring enhanced thermal management systems, the Polar Bee is capable of sustained operation at 90km/h even in severe desert conditions, ensuring reliability where other electric powertrains might falter.

Rounding out the lineup is the Youth Bee, a compact and durable model designed to introduce the next generation to the sport. It combines safety limiters with genuine performance, making it the perfect entry point into the surron e-bike ecosystem.

Availability

The 2025 Surron lineup is available for order immediately through authorized dealerships and online channels. With these advancements, Surron reaffirms its commitment to sustainable, high-performance mobility.

About Surron

Surron is a global technology company fusing electric motorcycle design with modern riding dynamics. Known for their agility, torque, and distinctive design, Surron bikes are setting new standards for off-road and urban exploration.