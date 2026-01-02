Purpose Driven Retirement Planners Launches Faith-Guided Retirement And Legacy Planning For Federal Employees And Educators

MENAFN - GetNews)Purpose Driven Retirement Planners, faith-based retirement planning firm, has launched with a mission to help families nearing or in retirement make informed, values-aligned financial decisions. The firm introduces a structured planning framework focused on education and long-term stewardship, particularly for federal employees and educators whose retirement systems carry distinct challenges.

Founded by Stuart Hunsicker, a Certified Financial Education Instructor, the firm provides support across five core areas of retirement decision-making: income planning, tax strategies, Social Security considerations, retirement risk management, and legacy planning through its New Generation Retirement Structure.

“Our commitment begins with education,” Hunsicker said.“Knowledge is the cornerstone of empowerment, and our pledge is to inform first – equipping our clients with the resources and tools to navigate their financial landscape with clarity.”

Serving Federal Employees and Educators

While open to serving all individuals approaching retirement, Purpose Driven Retirement Planners distinguishes itself through its deep understanding of the unique needs of federal employees and educators. These professionals face complex decisions involving government benefits, the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), pension structures, health insurance options, and survivor benefits – decisions that often require highly tailored strategies.

“Our service model is built for public servants,” Hunsicker added.“Federal employees and educators spend their careers strengthening communities, often without the time or resources to fully analyze their own long-term financial picture. We exist to walk that journey with them, answering questions, clarifying options, and ensuring their decisions reflect both their needs and their values.”

This work goes hand in hand with stewardship, ensuring that individuals are supported not just in technical decisions but in aligning their choices with their sense of purpose.“When our finances align with our faith, generosity becomes our strategy and purpose becomes our profit,” Hunsicker said.“A purposeful retirement isn't built on accumulation alone, but on trusting God's provision and stewarding each year with intention.”

Designed for Flexibility and Stewardship

As part of its launch, the firm is offering flexible consultation hours that extend beyond traditional workweek – meeting clients when and where it's most convenient. This mirrors the realities faced by educators and federal workers transitioning into retirement, many of whom juggle demanding schedules or shift-based work. The intent is to remove barriers to education and ensure families have steady access to financial guidance during important decision-making periods.

As retirement planning continues to grow more complex amid shifting tax laws and evolving benefit structures, Purpose Driven Retirement Planners aims to serve as an educational partner for families seeking both clarity and conviction in their financial lives.

Purpose Driven Retirement Planners is now accepting new clients and offering comprehensive consultations to help individuals gain insight into their current retirement readiness. For more information, please visit .