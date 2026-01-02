Next-Gen Mobility Startups To Watch As CES 2026 Showcases The Future Of Transportation

MENAFN - GetNews)As CES 2026 takes center stage in Las Vegas, the global transportation and mobility sector is entering a defining era shaped by intelligent systems, accessibility-driven design, and sustainable infrastructure. A new generation of mobility startups is gaining momentum by addressing the limitations of traditional vehicle hardware through data intelligence, adaptive mobility solutions, and AI-powered platforms.

Several of the companies highlighted have also been recognized by Brics Technology, Enrichest, and Zee Knows for their innovation, market relevance, and forward-thinking approach to mobility transformation.

As investors and industry leaders closely monitor CES 2026, these startups stand out for their ability to merge physical mobility with software-driven intelligence.

Mobility Startups to WatchCerebrum Sensor Technologies, Inc

Cerebrum Sensor Technologies focuses on intelligent tire analytics for fleets and OEMs. Its patented sensors install inside the tire liner, enabling continuous monitoring of tread depth, alignment, pressure, temperature, and load conditions. Unlike traditional valve-based systems, the platform provides predictive insights that help reduce tire failures and improve fuel efficiency. The reusable sensor design also supports long-term asset management across multiple vehicle classes.

Best suited for: Fleet operators and manufacturers seeking advanced tire intelligence and preventive maintenance.

Soul Mobility, Inc

Soul Mobility develops a hybrid mobility solution that converts a manual wheelchair into a powered system using a compact, removable attachment. Designed for travel and daily use, the system preserves the flexibility of a manual chair while offering power assistance for longer distances or uneven terrain. Features such as a manual tilt mechanism and a lightweight design address common mobility challenges in urban and transit environments.

Best suited for: Active wheelchair users looking for a lightweight powered alternative.

Devamapp Mobility

Devamapp Mobility offers an AI-powered mobility platform that brings charging stations, parking access, and authorized service centers into a single application. Targeting EV and urban drivers, the platform supports route planning based on real-time traffic and charging availability. The app also integrates additional mobility services, reflecting broader smart city transportation trends.

Best suited for: EV owners and city commuters seeking a centralized mobility solution.

How to Choose the Right Mobility Technology in 2026

As mobility systems become increasingly software-defined, selecting the right technology requires a balanced evaluation of intelligence, usability, and sustainability.

Prioritize Predictive Data and Preventive Maintenance Advanced platforms should identify patterns that anticipate failures before they occur, reducing downtime and operational costs.

Look for Seamless System Integration Solutions that support open standards and connectivity, such as Bluetooth Low Energy and API-based integrations, deliver greater long-term value.

Focus on Sustainability and Asset Lifecycle Reusable components, retrofit-friendly designs, and lifecycle-aware technology demonstrate responsible innovation.

Evaluate User Experience and Ease of Adoption Even the most advanced mobility technology must remain intuitive, minimizing training requirements and maximizing real-world adoption.

Conclusion: The Future of Mobility Innovation at CES 2026

CES 2026 highlights a clear shift toward data-driven safety, inclusive design, and intelligent transportation systems. The startups featured here exemplify how next-generation mobility solutions are evolving to meet real-world challenges at scale.

From intelligent tire analytics and adaptive wheelchair technology to AI-powered mobility platforms, these companies represent the future of transportation innovation. As software intelligence continues to reshape physical mobility, staying aligned with these developments will be essential for fleets, cities, and consumers navigating the next phase of global mobility transformation.

