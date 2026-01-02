Santa Also Forgets Is A Christmas Story Whose Heart, Courage, And Caring Shine All Year Long

Orillia, Ontario, Canada - January 2, 2025 - Wendy MacLean announces the release of her new heartwarming children's book, Santa Also Forgets (9781834184586; released December 19, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing). At its core, Santa Also Forgets is a story about responsibility, courage, and the lasting power of caring for others.

The book has already received early praise, including a 5-star rating and thoughtful review from Readers' Favorite, which noted the story is“built around humor, warmth, and relatable holiday moments.” It also received a glowing review from Kiddable Magazine, which called it a holiday story that“captures the quiet magic of childhood, the importance of intuition, and the reassurance that even Santa isn't perfect.”

Based on true events, the story is grounded in authenticity and emotional honesty. Wendy MacLean draws from real-life inspiration to create a narrative that feels both imaginative and deeply relatable, resonating with children and adults alike.

MacLean notes that one of her proudest moments in the book is the scene where Lolo suddenly realizes she forgot the hat and urgently yells for the car to stop. It's a pivotal moment that captures a child's clarity and bravery, highlighting the importance of speaking up when something feels wrong. Another standout moment is Lolo's imaginative vision of being carried by Santa himself, who praises her for doing the right thing. This sequence beautifully reflects a child's inner world, where imagination, reassurance, and wonder come together.

The story's ending delivers a playful and memorable twist with the unexpected reveal of a baseball cap left behind. This final detail adds warmth and humor, reinforcing the book's message that perfection isn't required-thoughtfulness and intention are what truly matter.

Perfect for families, classrooms, and anyone who believes in kindness beyond the holidays, Santa Also Forgets encourages readers to carry the spirit of Christmas with them throughout the year. Through Lolo's journey, Wendy MacLean reminds us that doing the right thing has no season, and that listening to our intuition can lead to meaningful change.

About the Author

Wendy Maclean holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Sociology. She is a mother to four adult children and a proud“YaYa” to her two grandchildren. Wendy shares her home with three cats and a dog, who add plenty of personality to her daily life.

Over the years, Wendy has worked in many different roles, but she considers the most rewarding time of her life to be when she was able to stay home to raise her children. During those years, family traditions were especially important, including an annual trip to Santa's Village, visited at least five times, which helped inspire the heart behind Santa Also Forgets.

Wendy's storytelling is rooted in real-life experiences, a deep understanding of human behavior, and a belief in the importance of kindness, intuition, and speaking up. These values are woven throughout her work and continue to resonate with readers of all ages.

Santa Also Forgets is available now in paperback and hardcover at major online booksellers.

BOOK SUMMARY

Author: Wendy MacLean

Website:

Genre: Children's Literature

Released: December 19, 2025

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781834184586

Publisher: Tellwell

News source: Tellwell Publishing