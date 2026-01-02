Child's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv
"Just now, the body of a child was found under the rubble. The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing," the post says.
People are likely still trapped under the debris.Read also: Russians attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since morning, casualties reported
As reported earlier, on January 2 at around 14:30, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. About 31 people were injured, 16 of them hospitalized, and one woman is in extremely critical condition.
