Child's Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Kharkiv

2026-01-02 07:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Just now, the body of a child was found under the rubble. The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing," the post says.

People are likely still trapped under the debris.

Read also: Russians attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since morning, casualties reported

As reported earlier, on January 2 at around 14:30, Russian troops struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. About 31 people were injured, 16 of them hospitalized, and one woman is in extremely critical condition.

UkrinForm

