HUR Implements Project To Strengthen Security In Black Sea Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On the New Year's eve, Kyrylo Budanov was presented with a new defense project called 'Tysha', which is being developed by specialists of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex with the support of the Diana Podolianchuk Charitable Foundation," the statement says.

As noted by military intelligence, the details of the project currently remain classified; however, its effect has already been felt by residents of Ukraine's coastal regions.

In particular, Tysha is aimed at strengthening the protection of maritime areas and maintaining the stability of critically important sea routes.

Partners from the cultural sphere have joined the implementation of the initiative, including the Homin Choir and org, the bands TNMK and Shmalgauzen, the Chronicles of Power project, as well as singer Maks Barskykh. "At the same time, we emphasize that even they are not aware of the details of the development," the intelligence service added.

HUR shows combat operations in Zaporizhzhia sector

It is noted that the implementation of Tysha requires significant resources, with the total cost of the project amounting to UAH 50 million.

"However, its contribution to strengthening the security of Ukraine's maritime borders and protecting the 'grain corridor', which is critical for our economy and global food security, is invaluable," the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized and called on the public to join the project via the provided link.

As Ukrinform previously reported, HUR fighters received a New Year's gift from benefactors: a state-of-the-art domestically developed boa worth UAH 20 million, intended for fire cover and support of maritime operations of military intelligence.