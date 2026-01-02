MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shareholder Press Release Renewal of Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities

January 02, 2026 6:44 PM EST | Source: COENDA Investments Holding Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (" Coenda "), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces that it has filed: (i) an amended early warning report as further described below (the " EWR "); and, (ii) a renewed and amended Form 45-102F1 - Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities in respect of its holdings of common shares of INEO Tech Corp.(TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (" INEO " or the " Issuer ").

Between December 24, 2025 and December 31, 2025, Coenda disposed of an aggregate of 12,166,000 common shares of INEO through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. These transactions were completed through Coenda's registered investment dealer.

Immediately prior to these dispositions, Coenda beneficially owned and controlled 71,014,000 common shares, representing approximately 42.27% of the issued and outstanding common shares of INEO on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the dispositions, Coenda beneficially owns and controls 58,848,000 common shares, representing approximately 18.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares of INEO on a non-diluted basis.

In connection with these transactions, Coenda has filed an amended EWR pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The amended EWR updates Coenda's ownership position and discloses that the triggering transactions were conducted through the TSX Venture Exchange.

Coenda has also filed an amended and renewed Form 45-102F1 - Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities, which permits the continued distribution of up to 58,848,000 common shares of INEO. As disclosed in the renewed notice, Coenda intends to effect sales through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and the U.S. OTC Markets, and may also consider private transactions, subject to compliance with applicable exchange rules and securities laws.

Coenda may, from time to time and depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional securities of INEO or dispose of any or all of its securities in the open market, through private agreements or otherwise, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copies of the amended EWR and the renewed Form 45-102F1 have been filed and are available under INEO Tech Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at .

For further information, please contact:

Kerem Akbas

Tel: +1 (236) 688-5787

"Kerem Akbas"

COENDA INVESTMENTS HOLDING CORP.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: COENDA Investments Holding Corp.