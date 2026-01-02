403
Two UNIFIL Patrols Come Under Fire In SE. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its peacekeepers came under fire twice from the Israeli occupation side of the Blue Line on Friday
The peacekeepers, on patrol near the southeastern town of Kafer Shouba, reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty metres away from them.
Less than twenty minutes later, peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately fifty metres from them.
There was no damage or injury in either case, according to a UNIFIL statement.
"Peacekeepers assessed that the fire came from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) position south of the Blue Line in both cases, and UNIFIL sent a 'stop fire' request through its liaison channels.
"UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line," the statement reads.
"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend.
"Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701.
"We reiterate our call to the IDF to cease aggressive behaviour and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line," it added. (end)


