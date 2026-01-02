Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Overhyped As Long-Term Investors Start Buying

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Analysis Indicates Stable Bitcoin Whale Activity Amid Broader Institutional Shifts

Recent onchain data suggests that the widely circulated idea of Bitcoin whales in a massive reaccumulation phase may be overstated. Instead, market fundamentals point towards continued distribution by large holders, even as institutional participation evolves with the introduction of US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which now dominate significant portions of the supply.



Onchain data from CryptoQuant indicates that the narrative of aggressive whale accumulation is misleading, with exchange-related activity skewing public perceptions.

When distortions caused by exchange fund consolidations are filtered out, data shows large holders are actively distributing Bitcoin rather than accumulating it.

Whale balances are declining, especially among addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, hinting at ongoing ETF outflows. Long-term holders are now trending toward net accumulation, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment and reducing recent selling pressure.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. Although institutional holdings increase, overall whale activity remains subdued, leading to stable price dynamics.

Market Context

The broader crypto market continues to wait for sustained momentum, while institutional actors like US Bitcoin ETFs have become prominent market players, holding nearly 6.2% of Bitcoin's supply, which could influence future trends.

Onchain analysis reveals that the narrative of whales aggressively reaccumulating Bitcoin may be exaggerated. Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, explained that much of the visible“whale accumulation” is actually an artifact of exchange-related transfers, which often involve consolidating smaller wallets into larger ones for operational or regulatory reasons. This activity can give the impression of increased whale activity, but after filtering these distortions, the data indicates that large holders are primarily distributing their holdings.

Growing Institutional Involvement

The landscape has also shifted notably with the rise of US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which collectively hold approximately 1.3 million BTC -about 6.2% of the total supply. This significant institutional presence suggests that the market structure is becoming increasingly influenced by large asset managers, potentially affecting liquidity and volatility patterns.

Optimism Among Long-Term Holders

While whale activity appears subdued, a more optimistic sign emerges from long-term holders. According to Matthew Sigel of VanEck, this cohort has shifted from recent net selling to net accumulation over the past 30 days-possibly indicating that recent sell-offs, the largest since 2019, are tapering off. This trend points to a stabilizing market, even as Bitcoin trades slightly above $90,000 and remains resilient against a backdrop of ongoing volatility.

Overall, these developments suggest a more balanced market dynamic, with institutional players gaining influence and long-term holders consolidating their positions, potentially setting the stage for renewed growth.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.