Sawyer Brown Is Coming To Rhythm City Casino In Davenport, Iowa
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Enjoy Sawyer Brown back in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino or at The Market at Rhythm City for $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort).
When asked what has set Sawyer Brown apart in the music business to account for four decades of success, lead singer and front man Mark Miller answers,“One of the unique things about the band is we don't really have a lot of love songs. We have life songs.” After being told no time after time in Nashville showcases, Sawyer Brown won over millions of fans with their electrifying TV performances week after week in Hollywood. Capturing the hearts of all ages, their sound was compared to country super-groups like Alabama and Charlie Daniels Band, but they looked more like the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith. From ignored underdogs in Music City to overnight rock stars from LA to New York, they swept the competition and won.
Since 1984, the band's high-energy reputation, uncompromising dedication to their fans, along with their relentless drive to stay true to themselves have never wavered. For the past forty years,“the boys” legendary live shows have captivated audiences with no signs of ever slowing down.
Today, Sawyer Brown just keeps on delivering their unapologetically blue-collar, grass-roots message through music. One of their fan-favorite songs says it all.“They were searchin' for stars when we came along, it was rock 'n' roll in a country song, there were five of us thinking that we can, this is the life and times of a travelin' band.”
Please note, when purchasing tickets to our events, we do not recommend using a third party resale site. Be sure to purchase directly from our website or purchase in person at The Market.
About Rhythm City Casino Resort
Rhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.
