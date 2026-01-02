MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darry Ring, an international fine jewelry brand known for its unique identity-based engagement ring policy, has officially launched a new two-stage ring framework designed to reflect the evolving phases of modern relationships. This system-“Promise to Commitment”-reinforces the brand's long-standing philosophy: One Love, One Lifetime.





Why Every Girl Wants a Darry Ring: A Promise Ring to Prove that Marriage is Forever

Supported by an official community that now includes more than 4.7 million users in its True Love Verification system and hundreds of physical stores worldwide, Darry Ring

The brand is built around the philosophy of One Love One Lifetime. Darry Ring created a structure in which a single verified identity can purchase DR diamond engagement and wedding ring only for one partner in a lifetime.. Every ring is matched to one partner's name through a True Love Agreement, turning it from a simple purchase into a recorded declaration of intent. That structure is exactly what sets the brand apart from conventional jewelry houses-it underpins the idea that marriage and commitment are forever.

The Promise Ring's Journey to Full-On Commitment

Darry Ring is now formally presenting its two-stage journey – Promise and Commitment – to explain how different collections support different phases of a relationship, and how partners can move from early promises to a one-to-one lifetime pledge.

In the Promise Stage, the focus is on couples who take each other seriously but are not yet ready to set a wedding date. The brand's Promise Stage collections include Promise Rings, Frisson Smart Couple Rings and other couple accessories, which act as visible markers that a relationship has moved beyond the casual. Make no mistake, identity verification is already required for purchases-the brand takes its core“one love” philosophy very seriously. Darry Ring's position is that sincerity should never be casual; even a promise needs a real name behind it. By asking customers to complete verification during the Promise Stage, the brand underlines that these pieces are not throwaway gifts, but early“commitment deposits” on a shared future.

The Commitment Stage is a collection is comprised of the core Engagement and Wedding Rings. When a customer decides to buy a DR engagement ring, they again go through ID verification and sign a formal True Love Agreement with their partner's name recorded in the system. From that point on, the same ID cannot be used to purchase another DR diamond engagement ring for a different person. In practical terms, your ID and your partner's name on the True Love Agreement turns a promise into an agreement. With Darry Ring, the proposal turns from empty words that can be taken back anytime into a traceable, documented, one-to-one commitment one cannot take back-at least not in Darry Rings eyes (i.e. registry).

This two-stage path has resonated with women who want their relationships to be treated with the same seriousness they bring to them. Many see the Promise Stage collections as a way to recognize important milestones – moving in together, overcoming long-distance, planning a future – with jewelry that clearly says“we are committed”, even if the engagement itself is still ahead. When the relationship moves into the Commitment Stage, the shift to Engagement and Wedding Rings becomes a conscious step from intention to decision: a visible sign that both partners are ready to bind their story to one person for life, with the ring as the symbol, under the One Love One Lifetime rule.”





Design, Craftsmanship and the Feeling of Rarity That Resonate with Women

Behind this structure is a design and craftsmanship philosophy that treats each piece as part of a single love story. Darry Ring works with certified natural diamonds and established jewelry-making techniques, pairing them with clean silhouettes and subtle symbolic details, from intertwined bands to settings that highlight a single central stone as“the one”. Collections are designed to feel timeless rather than trend-driven, with comfort and daily wear considered as carefully as brilliance.

For couples who care as much about meaning as they do about materials, this is why a Darry Ring is truly special-it offers two-fold value. On the emotional side, each piece marks a stage of love: from early Promise Rings and Frisson Smart Couple Rings, to signature Engagement and Wedding Rings. In particular, the Engagement and Wedding Rings carry the“one person for a lifetime” promise, recorded in a True Love Agreement linking two names-symbolizing a lifelong commitment, not a limit on how many rings you can own. On the practical side, Darry Ring doesn't sell just emotions: each piece is a high-quality, beautifully crafted ring, with sophisticated bands and elegant stones.

In an engagement market crowded with similar-looking diamonds, Darry Ring is positioning itself as a choice for couples who want their jewelry to carry a signal not just for the onlookers, messaging that they're committed-but have an actual weight (and consequences) of a public, lifelong pledge.

Brand actions are consistently anchored in One Love One Lifetime. Official channels highlight the Love Check system, which allows couples to verify a ring's certificate and its unique bond online, alongside proposal stories from around the world and content from key locations such as the Carrousel du Louvre boutique in Paris.

The answer to why every girl wants a Darry Ring is ultimately simple: it is not just about a beautiful diamond, but a system designed to highlight what love is supposed to be: precious, accountable, something to be cherished-love is serious commitment, love should last a lifetime, and commitment starts with a promise.

