Midland States Bancorp, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, January 22


2026-01-02 04:30:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of its investor relations website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.91 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.36 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at ... or (217) 342-7321


