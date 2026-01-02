WOUFX LLC Announces Establishment of FX Infrastructure Following Founder's 13-Year Professional Trading Career

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 13 years of market experience and independently documented results, WOUFX LLC was established as a transparent FX infrastructure built on an A-Book/STP model.

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOUFX LLC today announced its formal establishment as a financial markets infrastructure company, created following more than 13 years of professional foreign exchange (FX) trading experience by its founder, Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli.







Owner WOUFX LLC: Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli

Founded in October 2025, WOUFX LLC was deliberately structured as an A-Book / STP-only FX infrastructure, reflecting the founder's long-standing professional approach to trading and risk management. The company does not operate a B-Book model and does not act as a counterparty to client transactions.

Founder Background and Professional Experience

Mr. Eshniyozov began trading financial markets independently in 2012. The initial period from 2012 to 2015 reflected negative trading results, a phase commonly regarded within the professional trading community as foundational for the development of discipline, risk awareness, and capital responsibility.

Beginning in 2015, trading activity transitioned to consistent positive performance, supported by a systematic methodology combining technical analysis, mathematical modeling, fundamental market context, and strict risk management. Trading results were subsequently demonstrated across multiple years, including 2017 through 2020.

A notable milestone occurred during September–October 2021, when trading performance during that period was later described by multiple professional analysts and industry observers as being comparable, by several metrics, to world-record-level results. At the time, information regarding these results was disclosed through publicly accessible platforms and accompanied by verifiable supporting materials, including trading records and video documentation, enabling independent review.

Media Recognition and Industry Attention

Formal media coverage began in 2024, when specialized financial publications referenced the 2021 trading period and the accompanying open evidentiary materials. Throughout 2025, international mentions increased, with publications consistently noting that all referenced performance constitutes past results and does not guarantee future outcomes.

Establishment of WOUFX LLC

Following 13 years of active market participation, the founder elected to establish proprietary FX infrastructure designed initially to support his own trading operations. This decision directly informed the company's execution and operating model.

WOUFX LLC was incorporated on October 20, 2025, in the State of Delaware, USA.

Company Registration Details:



Jurisdiction: Delaware, USA

State of Delaware File No.: 10372381

Registered Address: 1209 North Orange Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, DE 19801 Delaware Business License No.: 2025715007

Compliance and Verifiable Registrations

WOUFX LLC maintains multiple verifiable registrations and identifiers, including:



FinCEN (U.S. Department of the Treasury) - Money Services Business

BSA ID: 31000315645596

SEC EDGAR - Form D filing

CIK: 0002094541

UN Global Marketplace (UNGM) - Vendor ID: 1152558

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500386C3CN4BF4710 (Active)

UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO): Ref. ZC023067 (U.S. Federal Contractor Registry): UEI available upon official request

According to the company's Operating Agreement (WOUFX/LLC/USA/2025-001), WOUFX LLC has an authorized capital of USD 11,000,000.

Legal Structure and Operating Model

The company's legal framework is supported by an independent legal opinion issued by a U.S.-licensed attorney admitted to practice in New York and Minnesota. All corporate documentation has been duly executed and apostilled and is available for submission to regulators, financial institutions, payment providers, and institutional partners upon request.

WOUFX LLC operates exclusively under an A-Book / STP execution model, with:



No internal dealing desk

No conflict-of-interest B-Book activity Execution rules embedded at the constituent-document level

WOUFX LLC

About WOUFX LLC

WOUFX LLC is a privately held financial infrastructure company incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA. The company develops and operates trading and technology infrastructure for international markets, providing execution, connectivity, and risk management solutions under a strict A-Book/STP model. WOUFX LLC does not provide services to U.S. persons and operates in accordance with applicable international compliance and AML standards.

Press Inquiries

WOUFX LLC



Ozod Soliev

...

3133555560

1209 N Orange St Ste 100

Wilmington, DE 19801

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: