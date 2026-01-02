Feit Electric Expands Lighting Portfolio With Acquisition Of Good Earth Lighting Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eco-friendly LED lighting brand strengthens Feit Electric's growing house of trusted lighting brands

PICO RIVERA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feit Electric, a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting, home safety, and smart home products, has acquired the assets and brand of Good Earth Lighting, a well-established LED lighting brand recognized for combining sustainability, design, and everyday practicality.

The acquisition expands Feit Electric's growing house of brands, including Feit Electric, Cree Lighting, LIFX, and Universal Security Instruments, and reinforces the company's commitment to serving a broad range of lighting needs across residential and light commercial markets. Founded in 1992, Good Earth Lighting has built a strong reputation over more than three decades for delivering stylish, energy-efficient indoor and outdoor lighting solutions sold through major retailers in the United States and Canada.

“Good Earth Lighting is a brand with a clear purpose and a strong presence in the LED lighting category, with positioning that resonates with today's shoppers,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric.“Its focus on sustainable design, ease of installation, and accessible style aligns closely with our mission to create lighting solutions that improve everyday life. This acquisition strengthens our portfolio and broadens our ability to serve our customers.”

Good Earth Lighting is known for its mission of“Environmental Lighting Made Easy,” designing products that are easy to afford, easy to buy, easy to install and easy to maintain. The brand offers a broad portfolio of LED fixtures, including decorative indoor and outdoor lighting, under-cabinet solutions, and products for residential and light commercial applications. To date, Good Earth Lighting has produced millions of fixtures under the Good Earth® and ecolight® brands.

The acquisition enhances Feit Electric's lighting portfolio by adding Good Earth Lighting's established product offerings. Feit Electric will leverage its scale, supply chain expertise, and distribution network to support growth and expanded market reach for the eco-friendly product lines.

Customers can continue to visit Goodearthlighting for product information, customer support and future updates.

Feit Electric is a leading global manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting, home safety, and smart home products, committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in California, Feit Electric delivers cutting-edge solutions that make homes safer, smarter, and more sustainable. The company's trusted brands, including Feit Electric, LIFX, Cree Lighting, and Universal Security Instruments, serve millions of customers through leading retailers and distribution partners worldwide. For more information, visit