Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants To New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Company granted options to purchase 312,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Terns common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $40.40, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on December 31, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees' continued service through the applicable vesting dates.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program, TERN-701, is a highly selective, oral, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for chronic myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit: .
