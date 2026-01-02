President Herminie Conveys Condolences To President Parmelin After Tragic Fire Incident In Switzerland
The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has conveyed his deepest condolences to H.E. Mr. Guy Bernard Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, following a tragic fire that occurred in the Swiss resort town of Crans -Montana on New Year's Eve.
In his message to President Parmelin, President Herminie stated:
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by a fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort town of Crans -Montana.
On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles and in my own name, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to the People and Government of Switzerland.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.
