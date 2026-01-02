'Shah Rukh Khan Should Apologise': Chief Imam On KKR Picking Bangladeshi Player

Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation reacted strongly in New Delhi after KKR selected a Bangladeshi cricketer in the IPL auction. He questioned Shah Rukh Khan's silence on alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded an apology along with a public statement condemning the incidents.

