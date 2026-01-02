Culture As The Foundation, Excellence From Within, Leadership Beyond The Development Journey Of Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. manufactures RF coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, antennas, pin headers, sockets, and switches. Its products are widely applied in new energy vehicles, wireless smart terminals, IoT, smart cities, industrial equipment, medical devices, scientific research, and commercial aerospace, delivering reliable connectivity solutions across diverse industries."Founded in 2007 in Shenzhen Huaqiangbei, Kinghelm Electronics specializes in RF antennas, connectors, and interconnection solutions. Driven by a strong corporate culture centered on integrity, continuous improvement, resilience, and attention to detail, the company combines independent R&D, ISO-certified quality systems, and intelligent manufacturing to serve global customers with reliable RF technologies.







Front Desk of Kinghelm Electronics' New Headquarters, 2025

In recent years, Kinghelm Electronics ( ), together with its sister company Slkor Semiconductor ( ), both grown out of Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei electronics hub, have attracted increasing attention across the industry.

According to Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm, rapid growth is driven not only by the dedication and hard work of the team, but also by clearly defined core competencies. Sustained high-speed development requires strategic vision, uncompromising execution, and-most importantly-a corporate culture and ethical management framework that keeps the organization grounded, disciplined, and focused.

Kinghelm upholds the corporate values of Integrity, Continuous Improvement, Resilience, and Attention to Detail, together with the business principles of Fairness, Openness, Cooperation, and Win-Win Growth. Mr. Song advocates the Eastern philosophy of“Inner Virtue, Outer Leadership”, emphasizing self-discipline, technical depth, and responsible expansion.

Rooted in RF technology and connectors for more than a decade, Kinghelm has pursued uncompromising product quality while building long-term partnerships with customers and industry peers. The company is committed to fostering a healthy and positive industrial ecosystem and contributing to social progress-creating a mutually supportive external environment that enables sustainable growth.







Kinghelm & Slkor Corporate Culture:“Integrity, Continuous Improvement, Resilience, Detail”







Kinghelm Electronics Founded in 2007

Founded in 2007 by Mr. Song Shiqiang in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. is a member of the China Satellite Navigation and Positioning Association, the China Chamber of Information Industry, and the Guangdong Connector Association.

The company holds multiple invention patents in navigation and positioning technologies and is certified under ISO 9001 Quality Management System, as well as EU RoHS, REACH, and Dun & Bradstreet certifications.

Kinghelm specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of antennas, RF cables, connector series, and related non-standard products, offering both customized solutions and large-scale production. Under the“Kinghelm” brand, the company provides complete product portfolios and technical solutions, serving tens of thousands of customers worldwide.

With the vision“Kinghelm, Connecting the World,” the company aims to enable smarter electronic products through reliable antennas and connectors, enhancing communication between people and systems globally.







Mr. Song Shiqiang's Early Office at Leizhen Building, Huaqiangbei

Kinghelm's core technical team includes engineers from Tsinghua University and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in microwave and RF technologies.

The Shenzhen headquarters is equipped with a fully functional laboratory capable of independent product development and testing. Meanwhile, the Luzhai production base in Guangxi operates intelligent manufacturing lines that support high-volume orders.

Kinghelm's product portfolio spans a wide range of RF and interconnection solutions. The company develops and manufactures Beidou/GPS antennas, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas designed for stable wireless performance. Its offerings also include RF jumper cables and telecom signal connectors for reliable signal transmission, along with board-to-board and board-level connectors used in various electronic systems.

In addition, Kinghelm provides a comprehensive switch product series and delivers customized solutions such as medical and automotive wiring harnesses. The company also undertakes the development of non-standard probes and specialized connectors, offering end-to-end services from design and tooling to testing and mass production.







Kinghelm & Slkor: A Strong Talent Team

Kinghelm Development Timeline

In 2007, Mr. Song Shiqiang founded Kinghelm Electronics ( ) in Shenzhen, with a strategic focus on RF products and Beidou satellite navigation technologies. During its early stage, the company successfully developed Beidou GPS antennas and RF connectors and obtained original invention patents related to satellite navigation and positioning. These achievements, driven by independent R&D, laid a solid technical foundation in RF and microwave technologies and enabled Kinghelm to participate in national“Two Passenger, One Hazardous” projects.

After several years of steady development, Kinghelm's innovation capabilities and high-quality products gained broad recognition from the market and customers. In 2015, the company was certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a Software Enterprise, while the“Kinghelm” trademark was officially registered, marking an important milestone in brand development.







In 2016, Kinghelm continued to deepen its research in Beidou-based positioning and communication technologies, achieving phased technical breakthroughs. During the same year, the company passed ISO quality management system certification, further standardizing internal management processes and product quality control.

In 2017, Kinghelm became a senior member of the China Satellite Navigation and Positioning Association, significantly enhancing its industry influence. That same year, the company formally entered the connector and interconnect component sector, expanding its product scope from Beidou GPS antennas to a broader range of communication signal interconnection solutions.







Introduction to Kinghelm Electronics and the“Kinghelm” Brand

As market scale and the influence of the“Kinghelm” brand continued to grow in 2018, the company strengthened its production and sales systems. Kinghelm established partnerships with platforms such as LCSC, Huaqiang Network, Alibaba, and Tmall, and acquired Dongguan Lijin Electronics. These moves greatly enhanced its mass-production capacity, delivery capability, and supply stability for Beidou GPS antennas.

In 2019, Kinghelm was once again recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, reflecting the continuity and stability of its R&D capabilities. During this period, the brand's influence continued to expand, and the company gradually accelerated its entry into overseas markets.

In 2020, Kinghelm joined the China Chamber of Information Industry and the Guangdong Connector Association, further consolidating its position in the information technology and connector industries. The company also established a product turnover warehouse in Longhua, Shenzhen, enabling faster response to customer needs.

To better meet market demand for customized and application-level RF solutions, Kinghelm expanded its office space in 2021 and established RF and microwave laboratories in Tangxia, Dongguan. At the same time, large-scale brand promotion activities were carried out in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, and Zhongguancun, Beijing, to further enhance the visibility of the“Kinghelm” brand.







Kinghelm Engineers Testing Antenna Products in the Laboratory







Kinghelm & Slkor Advertising in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen

In 2022, Kinghelm continued to expand its office and production scale and successfully completed ISO 9001 quality management system recertification. The company's official website achieved over 100,000 daily visits, reflecting rising brand influence. During this period, Kinghelm also established its badminton team and further embedded its corporate culture of integrity, continuous improvement, resilience, and attention to detail into daily operations.

In 2023, Kinghelm established a production base in Luzhai, Guangxi, equipped with multiple automated production lines and supported by a well-trained operations and management team. This ensured the timely and reliable delivery of large-volume antenna and connector products. The company actively expanded into international markets, and its English website gained increasing overseas traffic and visibility through digital marketing. As a result, the“Kinghelm” brand became more widely recognized worldwide, with the global customer base exceeding 15,000.







Mr. Song Shiqiang (Right) with Factory Director Liu at the Production Base

In 2024, Kinghelm accelerated the internationalization of its brand, distribution channels, and teams, serving more than 20,000 global agents and customers. The company also hosted the“Kinghelm Cup Sichuan–Chongqing Basketball Tournament,” presenting an open, healthy, and competitive corporate image while continuing to practice its corporate culture and business ethics to achieve steady growth.







Mr. Song Shiqiang at the“Kinghelm Cup” Basketball Tournament

In 2025, Kinghelm and Slkor organized a delegation of more than 40 team members to participate in Electronica China (Munich Shanghai Electronics Show), further enhancing brand visibility. In October, the headquarters relocated to a new office space on the 18th floor of Lijing City in Longhua. Personally designed by Mr. Song Shiqiang, the interior integrates traditional Chinese aesthetics inspired by the Song Dynasty masterpiece A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains, creating a nature-interactive office environment and providing strong support for the company's continued international development.







Kinghelm & Slkor at Electronica China 2025, Mr. Song Shiqiang (Far Right)







General Manager's Office Featuring“A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains”

With a dual-engine international development strategy, Kinghelm Electronics and Slkor Semiconductor are advancing steadily on the global stage. The Kinghelm and Slkor brands are emerging as internationally recognized names in electronics and semiconductor industries.

Mr. Song Shiqiang is a lecturer with the China Institute of Electronics, a recognized researcher of the Huaqiangbei electronics ecosystem, an entrepreneurship mentor, and a science and technology columnist. For many years, he has studied and articulated the unique culture of Huaqiangbei, characterized by bold exploration, continuous innovation, and a willingness to take calculated risks. His writings-including Huaqiangbei: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, Research on Huaqiangbei Shanzhai Mobile Phones, Huaqiangbei Research (Volumes I–III), Challenges and Opportunities in Huaqiangbei, Why Does Huaqiangbei Produce So Many Billionaires?, The Business Models of Huaqiangbei, and Timing, Location, and Human Factors in Huaqiangbei-have been translated into multiple languages and disseminated worldwide.







Kinghelm Development Overview

Through over 50 essays in the“Song Shiqiang Insights” series, with 200+ million reads across more than 100 countries, Mr. Song continues to advocate for ethical business practices and a healthier commercial environment in Huaqiangbei. His articles and short videos are distributed across global platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and major Chinese social media channels, contributing to the global exchange of Chinese business philosophy and culture.







Mr. Song Shiqiang at the Huaqiangbei Office