Jisoo Awarded Most Beautiful Woman In The World, Kim Taehyung Asian Heartthrob 2025 Based On Survey
Kim Ji-soo Tops Global Beauty Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year
Korean actress and singer Kim Ji-soo has been named The Most Beautiful Woman in the World 2025, securing the title for an unprecedented fourth year in a row. According to Nubia Magazine, Jisoo received hundreds of thousands of votes from over 100 countries, placing her firmly at the top of the global ranking.
The publication noted that Jisoo outperformed numerous internationally renowned figures, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and other prominent celebrities. In recognition of her achievement, Nubia Magazine confirmed that an official certification and commemorative certificate were presented to the star.
Top 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 2025:
Kim Ji-soo
Cemre Arda
Dilraba Dilmurat
Nancy Jewel
Sheena Mae
Yoko Apasra
Faye Peraya
Lalisa Manoban
Jennie Kim
Yağmur Yüksel
Kim Taehyung Retains Asian Heartthrob Title
In the men's category, South Korean global superstar Kim Taehyung (V of BTS) was once again crowned Asian Heartthrob of 2025, following a landslide victory in Nubia Magazine's Most Handsome Man in Asia survey.
The results show that Taehyung amassed almost 2 million votes from over 130 countries, reaffirming his status as one of the most popular and influential figures in global entertainment. Nubia Magazine confirmed that he was officially certified as the Asian Heartthrob of 2025, continuing his dominance in the annual ranking.
Top 10 Most Handsome Men in Asia 2025:
Kim Taehyung – South Korea
Xiao Zhan – China
Jeon Jungkook – South Korea
Zhang Zhe Han – China
Halil İbrahim Ceyhan – Turkey
Sho Hirano – Japan
Build Jakapan – Thailand
Engin Akyürek – Turkey
Wang Yibo – China
Barış Baktaş – Turkey
Global Fan Participation at the Core
Nubia Magazine stated that both surveys serve as a reflection of global fan engagement, cultural influence, and cross-border appeal. With millions of total interactions recorded, the 2025 editions of the polls highlighted the growing role of public participation in shaping modern pop culture recognition.
The publication concluded by thanking voters worldwide for their participation and confirming that preparations for the 2026 surveys are already underway.
