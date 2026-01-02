Deep Intelligent Pharma (DIP) Raises Nearly 50 Million USD In Series D Financing

MENAFN - GetNews) The Singapore-based AI clinical trial engine powering Asia's-especially China's-rapid rise in the biotech industry.

Deep Intelligent Pharma (DIP), a global leader in AI-driven drug R&D platforms, announced the completion of nearly US$50 million in Series D financing. The round was led by CDH Baifu, with continued participation from existing investors Xinding Capital and HongShan Capital. Index Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor new funds will primarily support iterative development of DIP's end-to-end autonomous clinical system and the expansion of its global commercialization network, accelerating a generational leap from“assistive tools” to“decision-making infrastructure.”

Asia's biotech industry-especially China's-is undergoing what many are calling a“DeepSeek moment,” developing drugs at unprecedented speed and scale. DIP, the Singapore-based company whose AI technology significantly lowers clinical trial costs, accelerates development timelines, and increases success rates, has become one of key engines behind China's biotech rise.







1. Defining the Pharmaceutical Industry's“AI Brain”: Upgrading from“Efficiency Gains” to“Asset Success Probability”

Traditional drug R&D faces a“dual dilemma”: long development cycles and high costs, with nearly 40% of failures attributable to flaws in clinical trial design or unscientific factors in execution. The industry no longer needs simple“outsourced manpower,” but rather“intelligent decision systems” that can precisely avoid risks.

DIP breaks away from the traditional CRO model of“scaling manpower” and redefines the value anchor of AI in drug development-not just doing things faster, but doing them right.

“We don't define success as merely 'finishing' a task, but truly 'accomplishing' it,” said Li Xing, Founder and CEO of DIP.“Through AI intervention, we simulate a full-dimension 'commercial endpoint' analysis in early clinical stages, eliminating execution noise and design flaws. Our goal is to elevate drug asset success rates to their theoretical maximum.”

2. Building Strong Technological Barriers: A Tens-of-Thousands-Scale Agent Cluster Based on“Cognitive Atomism” and“Human Bionics”

After years of research and development, DIP has created the industry's first“human-brain-like multi-agent ecosystem” (Synaptic Agent Ecosystem) based on bionics. It features three defining characteristics and advantages:

- Cognitive Atomism

DIP decomposes complex clinical medical logic into over 10,000 high-precision“atomic Agents.”From inclusion/exclusion criteria verification to statistical endpoint simulation, each Agent functions like a top-tier specialist-highly focused yet deeply collaborative.

- Human-brain Bionics: Synaptic Orchestration and Self-Evolution

Trained on tens of thousands of past projects and their“dark data” (process knowledge), DIP's system has developed a“code-level reflection mechanism.”When facing unfamiliar pipelines, it forms hypotheses, validates them, and reaches logical coherence-much like human experts-rather than merely querying a database.

- Extreme Precision Inherited from Medical DNA

Building upon the company's“zero-tolerance” training roots in medical science, DIP's AI achieves 99.9% industrial-grade accuracy, overcoming the critical hallucination problem common in generic models applied to serious medical settings.

3. Commercialization Progress: Globally Validated“Minute-Level” Delivery and“Zero-Defect” Real-World Performance

DIP has now built a full-chain product matrix-covering Protocol Agent (protocol design), biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, and clinical operations- achieving an end-to-end workflow from literature review to regulatory submission. Real-world deployments show overwhelming performance advantages.

A notable case is DIP's protocol design for Immunorock, an innovative oral cancer vaccine company in Kobe, Japan. Immunorock needed to rapidly complete and submit a Phase I/IIa clinical trial protocol for a triple-combination immunotherapy for oral cancer. Traditional protocol design depends heavily on individual expert experience and often introduces downstream execution challenges due to overlooked considerations.

DIP not only completed the protocol through AI-driven autonomous drafting in an extremely short timeframe, but also used“digital twin” simulations to model the entire chain-from patient screening to statistical analysis-before actual enrollment simulation identified logical flaws that could increase patient dropout rates“simulate first, execute later” approach helped Immunorock avoid compliance risks and significantly boosted trial success probability. The protocol passed Japan's PMDA review in a single submission-with zero revisions -saving the team 90% of the time without relying on a CRO.

4. Leading Investors Express Strong Conviction: Accelerating DIP Toward a High-Value Global Position in AI-Driven Healthcare

Cao Xu, Partner at CDH Baifu, said:“DIP is not merely providing a technical tool; it is reconstructing the underlying logic of pharmaceutical R&D. Their atomic-Agent architecture shows a pathway to transforming CROs from labor-intensive to technology-intensive industries. DIP has already secured a strategically significant position in the global race to apply AI in healthcare.”

Zhang Chi, Chairman of Xinding Capital, said:“DIP has not only built a highly usable AI tool but has truly achieved a leap from 'point-based technology' to a 'system-level platform.' In this highly regulated, high-barrier industry, their accumulated know-how and Agent technology form an exceptionally strong competitive moat. We believe they will transform their deterministic delivery capabilities into foundational infrastructure for global pharmaceutical R&D-representing the ideal model for AI adoption in vertical industries.”

Chen Ge, Executive Director at Index Capital, commented:“The global AI wave is reshaping the underlying structure of innovative drug development. While drug discovery tools have advanced rapidly, the clinical stage-which ultimately determines timelines and success rates-is fundamentally a highly complex knowledge and text-engineering problem. Critical decisions rely on the structured expression of text, semantics, and knowledge logic is one of the very few teams worldwide that has implemented an AI-native multi-agent system across the entire clinical workflow, significantly shortening R&D cycles and increasing success rates. We are excited to participate in this round and highly value the DIP leadership team's long-term dedication to knowledge-logic engineering within clinical development, as well as their forward-looking vision for AI-era organizational structures. We look forward to supporting DIP as it scales globally and becomes a foundational pillar of future clinical R&D infrastructure.”

About DIP

Founded in 2017, Deep Intelligent Pharma (DIP) is a technology company dedicated to reinventing the full drug-development lifecycle through artificial intelligence. The company brings together leading AI scientists and experienced clinical experts from around the world. By leveraging its self-developed Agent clusters and cognitive operating system, DIP provides pharmaceutical companies with full-stack intelligent solutions from preclinical research to post-marketing surveillance-making drug R&D more precise, efficient, and economical.