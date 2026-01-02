The Future Of Energy Technology By Schneider Electric

MENAFN - GetNews) Schneider Electric has charted a course for the future of energy, harnessing technology and AI to deliver value for its customers.

Its new strategy, unveiled by CEO Olivier Blum, centres on amplifying the company's impact through technology leadership and AI‐fuelled data.

As AI and energy increasingly shape lives and business operations, Schneider Electric is delivering technology solutions that advance a smarter energy future.

Energy technology: Capital Market Day

Schneider Electric hosted its Capital Market Day 2025, spotlighting Advancing Energy Tech.

At the event, the company presented its strategic roadmap for addressing the future of energy.

Its plan centres on electrifying demand and accelerating the transition through automation, digitisation and AI.

CEO Olivier Blum delivered a keynote on Advancing Energy Tech, underscoring the company's unique position to advance energy technology and drive shareholder value.

Olivier says:“We are the Energy Technology Partner for our customers across industries, businesses and homes, driving efficiency and sustainability for all.

“We are taking Schneider to the next level of energy and industrial intelligence, the next level of recognition and the next level of cost competitiveness and scalability to capture the opportunities in electrification, automation and digitalisation now and in the future.

“I am confident this differentiated vision is set to drive strong financial results and enhanced shareholder value over the next five years.”

The future of the energy landscape

Schneider Electric positions itself as an energy technology partner, enabling the electrification, digitalisation and automation of industries and businesses.

This spans driving efficiency and sustainability across buildings, data centres and infrastructure.

It will support customers with software and services that foster collaboration and actionable insight to grow value, alongside computing that can simulate and automate systems for flexible, efficient and resilient performance.

Schneider Electric's pathway features a data cube that provides the data ecosystem, powering its Energy and Industrial Intelligence strategy.

Systems can be pre‐trained on Schneider Electric's vast installed base and access to energy and process data, then enriched with its expertise to organise, interpret and contextualise information.

They are post‐trained with Schneider Electric's end‐to‐end portfolio expertise across domains and lifecycles, adapting and optimising data at scale across edge and cloud applications for continuous improvement.

This is Schneider Electric's first foundational model, harnessing the data cube to deliver physical intelligence that fuses the digital twin with asset and domain expertise to solve real‐world customer challenges.

It is augmented by agentic workflows layered atop the model's intelligence layer.

Using AI for growth

In his keynote, Olivier Blum outlined how Schneider Electric will deliver operational excellence for customers.

This includes driving cost competitiveness through supplier collaboration and encouraging clients to forge partnerships for co‐innovation and procurement.

It helps customers scale AI with agents and co‐pilots, while using AI to simplify business processes.

Its systems support performance management and help ensure safety, quality and compliance.

Schneider Electric's strategy includes accelerating revenue growth from its digital, software and services portfolio, advancing energy solutions for customers.

Olivier said on LinkedIn:“This is a very important moment for Schneider Electric and our entire ecosystem of customers and partners.

“I am extremely excited by what we can bring to the world at a critical time where AI and energy will transform our lives and businesses.

“Together we are Advancing Energy Tech to deliver a smarter, more resilient future.”