Saudi App Trips Reveals Hidden Travel Industry Markups And Introduces Direct Market Pricing Model

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Trips officially launches a global travel ecosystem designed to bypass traditional middleman layers. The new platform connects users directly to global inventory, delivering transparent market pricing, bank-grade security, and instant loyalty status for travelers worldwide.

For decades, the global travel market has operated under a model where major conglomerates control inventory and prices. Trips ( rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer" s ) has officially announced the launch of its new platform to address this issue. The Saudi-based technology company replaces the traditional middleman chain with a digital bridge, connecting users directly to global inventory to reduce administrative margins.

Addressing Industry Pricing

Meshal Almutairi, Head of Growth & Strategy at Trips, addresses the discrepancy in online travel pricing. "The travel industry's biggest secret is that the 'best price' seen on legacy apps is rarely the real price; it is loaded with markup for inefficiency," states Almutairi.

"We built Trips on a disruptive premise: Technology exists to eliminate cost, not to add another layer of fees. We are not a gatekeeper; we are a transparent gateway to true global flight and hotel deals," Almutairi declared.

Direct Market Access

Trips has issued a challenge to the market, inviting users to compare hotel prices on legacy booking platforms against the Trips application simultaneously. The platform asserts that the hidden markup is removed, offering the same 5-star global inventory without the added premium. Furthermore, the price displayed initially is the final transaction cost, ensuring no hidden fees appear at checkout.

Security and Infrastructure

Operating under strict regulatory standards, Trips utilizes bank-grade security infrastructure to protect transactions.

. Data Protection: The platform employs end-to-end encryption via trusted global gateways including Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay.

. Customer Support: The service creates a bridge between digital speed and authentic human hospitality.

Instant User Benefits

Trips aims to change the industry norm where customers must accumulate points over years to receive benefits. Upon joining, users immediately access:

1. Silver Elite Status: Instant recognition and perks are granted from the first interaction.

2. Automatic Cashback: A 2% value is credited to the user's in-app wallet on eligible bookings.

The platform is now live and available for global users. The disruption of the traditional model can be verified at .

About Trips:

Trips is the Saudi-based architect of a new travel economy. The company utilizes advanced technology to flatten the world of travel, offering secure, transparent, and rewarding experiences for the global citizen.