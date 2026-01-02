Eritrea: National Confederation Of Eritrean Workers (NCEW)-Meeting On Action Plan For 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The executive committee of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers conducted an activity assessment meeting of 2025 and held discussions on the plan of action for 2026 in Asmara on 29 and 30 December.

The meeting conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented, focusing on labor relations; foreign relations; administration and finance; human resources development; women and youth workers; as well as public relations. The meeting also discussed the action plan for 2026.

According to the reports presented, the number of new employment opportunities increased by 18%; training programs were organized with a view to enhancing the capacity of workers and productivity; seminars focusing on safety and health were conducted; commendable initiatives were undertaken to develop relations with international organizations as well as newly established professional associations; and vocational training in seven fields was provided to 150 workers at the Massawa Workers' Vocational Training Center.

The reports also indicated that special attention was provided to workers across the regions of the country, and encouraging activities were conducted to enhance the capacity of women workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.