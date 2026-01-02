403
FBI Thwarts Possible Terror Attack On New Year's Eve In N. Carolina
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Thursday that a potential "terror" attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina that was inspired by the so-called ISIS was foiled.
"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.
He added that the bureau and its partners have thwarted the attack carried by an individual who claimed that he was motivated by the ISIS.
FBI in Charlotte, one of the state's largest cities, said the suspect's plan was directly inspired by the ISIS. (end)
rsr
rsr
