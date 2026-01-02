Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FBI Thwarts Possible Terror Attack On New Year's Eve In N. Carolina

FBI Thwarts Possible Terror Attack On New Year's Eve In N. Carolina


2026-01-02 03:09:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Thursday that a potential "terror" attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina that was inspired by the so-called ISIS was foiled.
"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.
He added that the bureau and its partners have thwarted the attack carried by an individual who claimed that he was motivated by the ISIS.
FBI in Charlotte, one of the state's largest cities, said the suspect's plan was directly inspired by the ISIS. (end)
rsr


MENAFN02012026000071011013ID1110548909



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search