Avatara is unlike any other restaurant in Dubai in countless ways‭. ‬This small‭, ‬unassuming spot nestled in Dubai Hills appears‭, ‬from the outside‭, ‬like your typical neighbourhood eatery‭, ‬but nothing could have prepared us for what was to come‭. ‬I have to admit‭, ‬dissimilarly to many Dubai foodies‭, ‬I knew very little about Avatara and its concept‭. ‬The restaurant is the world's only Indian vegetarian restaurant to hold a Michelin star‭, ‬with a singular 17-course tasting menu for each guest‭. ‬They define‭ ‬themselves as‭ ‬“the reincarnation of soulful Indian food”‭, ‬utilising clean‭, ‬seasonal ingredients to produce something magical‭, ‬artistic‭, ‬and truly memorable‭.‬

Positioned in front of the open kitchen‭, ‬we reviewed our menu with its grape pairing and prepared to embark on a breathtaking culinary journey‭. ‬The meal kicked off with a delightful introduction from the chef‭, ‬who explained the various regions of India that have influenced the menu‭, ‬as well as the cultural traditions they have adapted and modernised to create this distinctive experience‭.‬

The first of our 17‭ ‬courses was a series of small bites‭, ‬each beautifully decorated with edible florals and displayed over dry ice on a gold‭, ‬multi-tiered platter‭. ‬My favourite of these nibbles was a curried arancini ball topped with a delicate yoghurt‭ ‬-‭ ‬the ideal mouthful to whet the appetite‭. ‬Many courses later‭, ‬we enjoyed what was described to us as an‭ ‬“Indian scone with butter”‭. ‬The butter was topped with vegan caviar‭, ‬and the scone itself was almost like a warm‭, ‬puffed flatbread‭. ‬Whilst this was one of‭ ‬the simpler dishes‭, ‬it was truly one of my favourites‭, ‬with the spiced butter folding itself into the nooks of the bread‭. ‬This‭ ‬dish was followed by a tiny mushroom tartlet‭, ‬consisting of multiple wild mushrooms‭, ‬duxelled to form a meat-like texture and topped with freshly shaved winter truffles‭. ‬More and more dishes graced our plates‭, ‬from modern takes on momos to 1,000-layered potatoes with mushroom creams‭, ‬loaded paneer bites‭, ‬and much more‭. ‬As the meal came to a close‭, ‬we enjoyed two dessert courses‭ ‬-‭ ‬the first a delicate fruit tart‭, ‬and the second a delicious fudge piped into a perfect flower and topped with crystallised sugar‭.‬

This restaurant could not be more special if it tried‭. ‬From the plating to the service‭, ‬every detail is so carefully thought out‭, ‬perfectly executed‭, ‬and produced entirely with the user journey in mind‭. ‬For those who love experimental cuisine and fine dining‭, ‬this would be at the very top of my list‭.‬