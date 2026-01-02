Restaurant Review: Inside Dubai's Michelin-Starred Indian Vegetarian Sanctuary
Avatara is unlike any other restaurant in Dubai in countless ways. This small, unassuming spot nestled in Dubai Hills appears, from the outside, like your typical neighbourhood eatery, but nothing could have prepared us for what was to come. I have to admit, dissimilarly to many Dubai foodies, I knew very little about Avatara and its concept. The restaurant is the world's only Indian vegetarian restaurant to hold a Michelin star, with a singular 17-course tasting menu for each guest. They define themselves as "the reincarnation of soulful Indian food", utilising clean, seasonal ingredients to produce something magical, artistic, and truly memorable.
Positioned in front of the open kitchen, we reviewed our menu with its grape pairing and prepared to embark on a breathtaking culinary journey. The meal kicked off with a delightful introduction from the chef, who explained the various regions of India that have influenced the menu, as well as the cultural traditions they have adapted and modernised to create this distinctive experience.
The first of our 17 courses was a series of small bites, each beautifully decorated with edible florals and displayed over dry ice on a gold, multi-tiered platter. My favourite of these nibbles was a curried arancini ball topped with a delicate yoghurt - the ideal mouthful to whet the appetite. Many courses later, we enjoyed what was described to us as an “Indian scone with butter”. The butter was topped with vegan caviar, and the scone itself was almost like a warm, puffed flatbread. Whilst this was one of the simpler dishes, it was truly one of my favourites, with the spiced butter folding itself into the nooks of the bread. This dish was followed by a tiny mushroom tartlet, consisting of multiple wild mushrooms, duxelled to form a meat-like texture and topped with freshly shaved winter truffles. More and more dishes graced our plates, from modern takes on momos to 1,000-layered potatoes with mushroom creams, loaded paneer bites, and much more. As the meal came to a close, we enjoyed two dessert courses - the first a delicate fruit tart, and the second a delicious fudge piped into a perfect flower and topped with crystallised sugar.
This restaurant could not be more special if it tried. From the plating to the service, every detail is so carefully thought out, perfectly executed, and produced entirely with the user journey in mind. For those who love experimental cuisine and fine dining, this would be at the very top of my list.
