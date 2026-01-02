Dh10,000 Fine: Dubai Police Seize Supercar For Illegal Modifications, Flames From Exhaust

Dubai Police seized a vehicle for emitting flames from the vehicle's exhaust due to illegal modifications, and driving at high speeds.

Traffic teams were able to seize the vehicle after monitoring a video clip circulating on social media.

The vehicle was impounded, and authorities imposed a release fine of up to Dh10,000. The driver also caused noise and disturbance to road users.

The road is not a place for dangerous experiments or showing off, authorities added. After teams detected the viral video, the vehicle was identified, and the driver was apprehended.

Necessary legal measures were taken against him in accordance with applicable traffic laws and regulations.

Do supercars naturally emit flames?

Some supercars may emit flames from the exhaust, known as afterfire. This occurs because left-over fuel which is not yet burnt may get sent into the exhaust. As the fuel meets the hot surface and exits the vehicle, it ignites and shoots flames.

However, some motorists may modify the vehicle to create these flames or pops on purpose. These include cutting off fuel delivery only at certain times, or certain systems which delay the ignition, or dump excess fuel in the exhaust. Such modifications are illegal in UAE.