Watch: Two Girls Get Lost In Dubai On NYE, Reunited With Father In Touching Moment

Each year, millions of people come to Downtown Dubai on New Year's Eve to witness the larger-than-life celebrations and the spectacular fireworks at the world's tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa. The sheer scale of the crowds, however, brings its own challenges, as revellers may find themselves separated from companions or lose personal belongings amid the excitement of the festivities.

On NYE 2026, an Omani father who was visiting the emirate with his children found himself in the most unfortunate situation-losing his two daughters near Dubai Mall. Getting lost in a major city like Dubai on New Year's Eve can be a difficult experience. However, authorities in the emirate were able to reunite the father with his daughters in record time, underscoring Dubai's long-standing reputation as one of the safest cities in the world.

Ahead of the celebrations, the Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) expressed its full readiness to secure the highly-anticipated event, setting up 37 support and assistance tents across celebration sites to provide police services, lost and found support, first aid, logistical assistance, guidance for visitors, and care for lost children.

The emotional reunion between the father and his daughters near Dubai Mall was captured on camera. In the footage, the father is seen running towards one of his daughters, a broad smile on his face, before embracing her tightly in disbelief after fearing he had lost her forever.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the father then covers his face. A voice in the video reassures him, saying:“Don't worry, you are in the House of Zayed." The father responds simply:“Thank God.” The girl's brother is also seen in the video, breaking down in tears of joy upon realising that his siblings were safe and unharmed.

Watch the touching moment here: