403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CHF Forecast Today 02/01: USD/CHF Grinds Higher (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar rose against the Swiss franc again as traders are looking forward to the New Year's celebration. Ultimately, one would have to assume that there is a significant lack of volume in the market, as most traders are focusing on the holidays and not so much on the currency markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment