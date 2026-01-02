MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Remarks attributed to cybersecurity entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer have ignited a broader debate in technology and legal circles over how far governments and platforms should go in policing online speech, touching a sensitive nerve in the United States where the First Amendment sits at the centre of public life. Video clips and quotations circulating on social media platforms this week show Kramer arguing that authorities need to“control all the social platforms” and take a firmer hand in overseeing what is published, language that has been interpreted by critics as a call to limit constitutional protections.

Kramer, best known as a co-founder of Check Point Software Technologies and Imperva, has long been a prominent voice in global discussions on cyber risk, disinformation and digital security. The comments attributed to him emerged from a closed-door industry discussion on the growing use of social media by hostile actors, criminal networks and state-linked groups to spread propaganda, manipulate markets and coordinate cyber operations. Participants present at the event have said the exchange focused on national security threats rather than formal constitutional reform, though the phrasing has drawn sharp scrutiny.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution bars Congress from making laws that abridge freedom of speech or of the press, a protection that courts have repeatedly extended to online expression. Any suggestion of limiting that framework, even indirectly, tends to trigger immediate pushback from civil liberties groups, legal scholars and technology firms wary of state overreach. Following the circulation of the remarks, several advocacy organisations warned that conflating platform governance with constitutional limits risks eroding hard-won speech protections.

See also Google opens museum doors online

Supporters of tougher platform oversight counter that the digital landscape has shifted dramatically from the era in which free-speech doctrine was shaped. Social networks with billions of users now act as primary information channels, while algorithmic amplification can magnify false or inflammatory content at unprecedented scale. Security professionals argue that this environment has been exploited by extremist movements, foreign intelligence services and organised crime, creating harms that traditional legal tools struggle to address.

Kramer has previously called for closer cooperation between governments and technology companies on cybersecurity standards and information sharing. People familiar with his views say his focus has been on accountability mechanisms for platforms rather than blanket censorship. They point to existing regulatory models in Europe, such as the EU's Digital Services Act, which imposes obligations on large platforms to mitigate systemic risks while stopping short of rewriting free-speech law.

The controversy gained additional traction after being amplified by accounts including BRICS News, which framed the remarks as an explicit call to curb the First Amendment. That framing has been challenged by others who argue the quotes lack sufficient context and compress a nuanced policy discussion into a provocative soundbite. Legal analysts note that while private individuals can advocate for regulatory change, altering constitutional protections would require an arduous political and judicial process that remains highly improbable.

Technology executives across Silicon Valley have taken varied positions on content moderation. Some have endorsed stronger rules to counter misinformation, hate speech and election interference, while others warn that government-mandated controls could chill innovation and dissent. Court rulings in the United States have generally treated social media companies as private actors with latitude to set their own rules, even as lawmakers debate whether that balance still serves the public interest.

See also Japan moves to revive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant

The episode underscores a growing fault line between security-driven approaches to online governance and civil-liberties-centred views of digital speech. Academic research over the past decade has documented how coordinated disinformation campaigns can undermine public trust, yet studies also show that overly broad restrictions often disproportionately affect marginalised voices and political opposition. Policymakers face pressure to respond to tangible harms without crossing constitutional boundaries.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.