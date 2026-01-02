403
How I Escaped The Deadly Swiss Bar Fire
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Laeticia Plass recounts how she managed to escape from the deadly blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1. Blinded by smoke and struggling to breathe, she describes the rush toward a narrow exit and how a stranger rescued her from the chaos. Police say the bar inferno killed 40 people and seriously injured 119, many of them teenagers. This content was published on January 2, 2026 - 17:49 1 minute Popular Stories Most Discussed
