How I Escaped The Deadly Swiss Bar Fire

2026-01-02 02:08:20
Laeticia Plass recounts how she managed to escape from the deadly blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1. Blinded by smoke and struggling to breathe, she describes the rush toward a narrow exit and how a stranger rescued her from the chaos. Police say the bar inferno killed 40 people and seriously injured 119, many of them teenagers. This content was published on January 2, 2026 - 17:49

Swissinfo

