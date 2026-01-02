National Textiles Ministers' Conference In Guwahati On January 89 To Focus On Growth, Heritage & Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, will organise the National Textiles Ministers' Conference on 8 and 9 January 2026 in Guwahati.

The conference will be held under the theme“India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation.”

The two-day event is expected to bring together Union and State Ministers of Textiles, along with senior officials from the Union and State Governments, to deliberate on a coordinated national strategy to position India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.

The discussions will align with the national objective of building a USD 350 billion textile industry and achieving textile exports of USD 100 billion by 2030.

The inaugural session on 8 January 2026 will be attended by the Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh; the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; and the Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, among other dignitaries.

Conference sessions will focus on key areas including infrastructure and investment, export expansion, competitiveness, raw materials and fibres, and emerging segments such as technical textiles and research and development.

Deliberations will also address the revitalisation of traditional textiles, with particular emphasis on handloom and handicrafts for contemporary markets.

Ministers and officials from States and Union Territories are expected to participate, sharing best practices, challenges and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening textile value chains across regions and districts.

A dedicated conclave on“Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India” will also be held on 8 January 2026.

The conclave will involve participation from Union and State Ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials, and will focus on silk, handloom and bamboo-based textiles, promotion of women-led enterprises, and branding of textiles from the North-East to enhance integration with national and global value chains.

In addition, a special exhibition showcasing Indian handlooms and handicrafts from across the country will be organised by the offices of the Development Commissioners for Handlooms and Handicrafts.

