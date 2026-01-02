NAIL THE MIX Announces Massive Double-Feature: Hiram Hernandez To Break Down Mixes For The Word Alive And Blessthefall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nail The Mix, the premier online educational platform for heavy music production, is thrilled to announce its latest session featuring acclaimed producer and engineer Hiram Hernandez. This month, Hernandez will lead an intensive, multi-track masterclass featuring two of the biggest names in modern metalcore: The Word Alive and Blessthefall.

In an era where heavy music demands both bone-crushing impact and radio-ready clarity, Hiram Hernandez has emerged as the go-to architect for the "modern metalcore" sound. During this exclusive session, subscribers will get an unprecedented look into his workflow as he deconstructs the mixes for "Eyes Above" by The Word Alive and "Drag Me Under" by Blessthefall.

"Ready to redefine your perception of modern metalcore mixing?" asks the Nail The Mix team. "This session is a masterclass in aggressive polish and dynamic storytelling. Hiram Hernandez is celebrated for his ability to retain a band's raw, visceral impact while achieving that coveted 'digital meets analog' sheen."

Participants in this month's session will learn:

Surgical Precision: How to mix tight, punchy drums that cut through dense, down-tuned guitar walls without losing their organic weight.

Vocal Layering: Managing complex vocal productions that balance soaring cleans with searing screams.

Clarity in Chaos: Sculpting atmospheric synth layers and grinding rhythm tones with advanced saturation and automation.

The "Hiram Sound": Techniques for controlling low-end bloom while keeping transients razor-sharp.

As with all Nail The Mix sessions, members will receive the actual raw multi-track files used in the original recordings to practice their own mixes. The month concludes with a live Q&A and a mixing contest where the winner will receive a massive prize package from industry leaders including IK Multimedia, Baby Audio, Kiive Audio, Room Sound, and Black Salt Audio.

"This is your chance to see how a top-tier mixer drives a modern metal mix to the finish line," says Nail The Mix co-founder Joey Sturgis. "Hiram's work with bands like As I Lay Dying, AVOID, and now The Word Alive and Blessthefall represents the cutting edge of our genre."

To join the session and download the multi-tracks for The Word Alive and Blessthefall, visit .

About Nail The Mix: Nail The Mix is an online community for audio engineers and music producers, focused on modern metal. Each month, members receive raw multi-track files from world-class artists and watch a career-defining livestream where the original producer mixes the song from scratch.

About Hiram Hernandez: Hiram Hernandez is a highly regarded producer, mixer, and songwriter known for his work with The Word Alive, Blessthefall, As I Lay Dying, and SION. His production philosophy centers on serving the artist's vision with technical precision and a results-driven workflow.

