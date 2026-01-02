From Darkness To Light: Kelly Riggs Releases A Faith-Centered Guide To Suicide Prevention And Hope

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author and faith-based mental health advocate Kelly Riggs announces the release of From Darkness To Light: A Guide For Suicide Prevention: With Jesus, a powerful and timely resource designed to help individuals, families, and communities respond to one of the most urgent public health crises of our time.

Suicide affects millions worldwide, leaving families, friends, educators, and caregivers searching for answers and meaningful ways to help. In From Darkness To Light, Riggs offers a clear, empathetic framework for understanding the emotional, psychological, and situational factors that can place individuals at risk. Written for both professionals and everyday readers, the book emphasizes that prevention begins with awareness, connection, and courageous conversations.

The book provides readers with practical tools to recognize warning signs, respond appropriately during moments of crisis, and reduce the stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles. Through accessible explanations, real-life scenarios, and step-by-step guidance, Riggs equips readers to act with empathy rather than fear, empowering them to support those who may feel unseen or unheard.

What distinguishes From Darkness To Light is its integration of faith as a source of strength and hope. Grounded in Christian principles, the book encourages readers to draw on spiritual connection, prayer, and the teachings of Jesus as complementary supports alongside professional care and community resources.

The author's motivation for writing the book stems from a deep commitment to saving lives and fostering environments where vulnerability is met with understanding rather than judgment. Riggs highlights the importance of building resilience, promoting mental wellness, and creating supportive spaces at home, in workplaces, schools, and faith communities.

Intended for concerned friends, family members, educators, ministry leaders, healthcare providers, and anyone seeking to make a difference, From Darkness To Light serves as both a practical manual and a message of hope. It reinforces the belief that even in moments of profound despair, light, connection, and purpose remain possible.

