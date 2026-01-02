Eritrea: Vocational Training To Youth In Central Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, January 2, 2026/APO Group/ --

Three months of theoretical and practical vocational training has been provided to 220 youth in Central sub-zone of the Central Region.

Mr. Sened Michael, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the sub-zone, said that 129 youth were provided training in first aid, 54 in beauty salon skills, and 39 in computer technology.

Noting that the training program was part of the effort exerted by the union branch to enhance the overall capacity of youth, Mr. Yohannes Berhane, head of projects of the union branch in the Central Region, called on the trainees to practically apply the knowledge they gained from the training.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Ms. Hiwet Mogos, on her part, indicating the significance of the training in enhancing the capacity of youth, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in improving their livelihoods.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.