Rajasthan Budget: Over 25,000 Budget Suggestions Received Online In Suggestions Submitted By Citizens So Far

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the upcoming State Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is being prepared with a clear vision of building a developed, progressive, and leading Rajasthan, government officials said on Friday.

The state government is ensuring that the budget reflects the hopes, aspirations, and priorities of the common people.

To make the budget inclusive, participatory, and comprehensive, the Rajasthan government has actively sought public input.

As a result of this initiative, nearly 25,000 budget-related suggestions have already been received through online platforms, demonstrating enthusiastic public participation, Chief Minister officials confirmed.

Stakeholders from all sections of society, including common citizens, youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs, labourers, and non-governmental organisations, are actively contributing their ideas and recommendations to help shape a people-centric budget.

The State government has invited citizens to submit their valuable suggestions online through the 'Budget Suggestions' link available on the Finance Department's official website:

Suggestions can be submitted until January 10.

The previous two state budgets presented by the Rajasthan government were also focused on the all-round and holistic development of the state.

By incorporating public feedback and stakeholder inputs, the stsate government has successfully redefined development and public welfare, ensuring that policies and financial provisions directly address the needs of the people.

Through this continued emphasis on public participation, the state government aims to present a budget that is development-oriented, inclusive, and aligned with the vision of a prosperous Rajasthan.

Officials said that the upcoming state budget will reflect aspirations of the common people.

The public participation is also strengthened through the visionary initiative of Chief Minister Sharma.

More than 25,000 budget suggestions have been received online so far and citizens can submit suggestions till January 10 via finance department website, officials added.