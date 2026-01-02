BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Anti-India Lobby' Links Over US Meeting

Bhandari Outlines 'Anti-India Lobby' Connections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having recurring links with an "anti-India lobby" operating abroad. In a post on X, Bhandari shared a photo of the Leader of the Opposition alongside U.S. lawmakers Jan Schakowsky and Ilhan Omar and claimed that such international interactions tarnish India's reputation.

He noted that in 2024, US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky met Rahul Gandhi in the United States, along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom Bhandari described as "anti-India." "HOW THE RAHUL GANDHI - ANTI INDIA LOBBY WORKS? 2024: Jan Schakowsky meets Rahul Gandhi in the United States -- along with Anti India Ilhan Omar. January 2025:She reintroduces the "Combating International Islamophobia Act", explicitly naming India and alleging "crackdowns on Muslim communities," the post added on X.

In 2026, Schakowsky wrote to India raising concerns over Umar Khalid, accused under UAPA in riot-related cases," Bhandari said. "Cut to 2026: The same Jan Schakowsky writes to the Government of India, raising "concerns" over Umar Khalid -- an accused under UAPA in serious cases linked to riots and violence. EVERY TIME AN ANTI INDIA NARRATIVE IS PEDDLED ABROAD, One name keeps recurring in the background: Rahul Gandhi. Those who want to weaken India, defame its elected government, and dilute its anti-terror laws seem to inevitably converge around him," BJP spokesperson added.

US Lawmakers' Letter on Umar Khalid

BJP Spokesperson's remarks came after the newly sworn-in Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, wrote a letter of support to Umar Khalid, an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case. Eight U.S. lawmakers have written a letter urging the Government of Indian to grant Khalid a fair trial in accordance with international law.

Previous Allegations on Gandhi's Remarks Abroad

Earlier in December 2025, Bhandari launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during an interaction in Germany, alleging that the Congress leader was projecting a narrative of chaos, unrest, and India's failure abroad. Reacting strongly to Rahul Gandhi's comments, Bhandari questioned the intent behind such statements and accused the Congress of harbouring an "anti-India" mindset. The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to unite forces that are hostile to India's democratic institutions and progress.

Bhandari's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin as part of his five-day visit to Germany, criticised the BJP-led central government and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India would fail and reiterated his allegation that the BJP is "capturing" the country's institutional framework, terming it an "attack" on the democratic system. (ANI)

