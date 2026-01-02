403
Spain Objects To Israeli Occupation's New Rules For Humanitarian Ngos In Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Spain said on Friday it rejects the Israeli occupation government decision to impose a registration system on humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the occupied Palestinian territories and urged Israeli authorities to reverse the move.
In a statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry warned that withdrawing licenses from international humanitarian NGOs - effectively preventing them from operating and expelling them - would restrict aid work as Gaza faces a humanitarian catastrophe and Palestinians' basic needs remain unmet.
Spain said it is also deeply concerned about the impact of this decision along with measures affecting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), including cutting electricity and water supplies to its facilities and stripping it of legal protections and special rights.
The ministry called on Israel to rescind what it described as unacceptable decisions that obstruct humanitarian workers from saving lives and meeting urgent basic needs for Palestinian civilians and refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, and across the region.
It reiterated Spain's support for Spanish and international humanitarian NGOs and commended their independent work to reduce suffering and protect the dignity of the Palestinian people.
Spain also urged the Israeli government to comply with international law - especially the Fourth Geneva Convention - protect civilians and adhere to International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings, including advisory opinions issued in July and October.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the government had begun procedures to cancel the licenses of several international aid organizations operating in the West Bank and Gaza, including Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), saying they would be required to stop work from January after allegedly not completing registration procedures.
Additionally, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry rejected the decision on Wednesday, saying Israel revoked the licenses of 37 international NGOs and condemning the reasons given for blocking major relief groups, especially in Gaza. (end)
