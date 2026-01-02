403
Kuwait Launches First Phase Of E-Linkage With GCC Customs Union Authority
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on Friday launching the first phase of e-linkage with the GCC Customs Union Authority to share customs information and documents.
In a press release, the GAC said the step came in line with ongoing efforts aiming to boost the Gulf customs integration and back the union's targets through the Gulf network.
As part of the targeted strategic projects approved by the union, the phase came in the context of the GAC keenness on developing action and enhancing institutional coordination and integration with GCC similar bodies, added the release.
This contributes to unifying measures, facilitating trade movement, and achieving the highest levels of efficiency and operational readiness in a manner that aligns with organizational frameworks approved by the union, it stated.
The project is a cornerstone towards moving to an integrated digital system that allows sharing information which supports applying and enhancing audit measures and shortens the time of releasing shipments and raising the efficiency of supply chains, the statement concluded. (end)
