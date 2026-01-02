Volunteers Needed To Support Older People In Hampshire

MENAFN - Pressat) As we approach 2026, Age Concern Hampshire is inviting compassionate individuals to volunteer and support older people across the county. With Hampshire's ageing population continuing to grow, the charity is seeking additional volunteers to help maintain and expand its vital services.

Age Concern Hampshire is an independent charity dedicated to improving the well-being of older people through its Care and Wellbeing Centres, Foot Care clinics, Hospital to Home support, and community initiatives. Volunteers are essential to ensuring older residents feel valued, supported, and connected.

Volunteering with Age Concern Hampshire provides an opportunity to build meaningful connections, gain new skills, and contribute to the local community. Whether you can spare an hour a week or more, every contribution helps maintain independence, provide companionship, and enhance quality of life for older people and their carers. Volunteer opportunities include:



Trustees – contribute to the strategic direction and governance of the charity.

Foot Care Receptionists – welcome clients and support smooth clinic operations.

Administrative Support – assist with office tasks to ensure services run efficiently.

Support at Care and Wellbeing Centres – help with activities, social interaction, and day care services.

Social Group Volunteers – Help older people stay connected while enjoying a friendly, rewarding role that brings fun, conversation, and community to your week.

Hospital Ward Support – Make a real difference to patients' recovery while gaining valuable experience and becoming a supportive, friendly face on local rehab wards at Petersfield, Gosport and Alton. Form-Fillers – provide practical support to help older people complete forms, access benefits, and navigate essential services.

Kate Harrison, Volunteer Coordinator at Age Concern Hampshire, said:“Our volunteers provide essential support that allows older people to stay independent and connected. Every hour our volunteers give makes a difference in someone's day.”

Age Concern Hampshire also welcomes partnerships with businesses through employee volunteer programs and joint campaigns to extend the charity's reach and impact. To make a difference in 2026 and become part of this work, contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01962 868545 or visit: Editor's Notes:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire Centre Way Locks Heath Southampton SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...