Ballari Violence: Gunshots Fired At Janardhana Reddy Ex-K'taka Minister Sriramulu Seeks Probe Into Cong Worker's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 2 (IANS) Former Karnataka Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, B. Sriramulu, on Friday, alleged that gun shots were fired at mining baron and party MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and that a petrol bomb was also hurled during the banner-related clash in Ballari, which resulted in the death of a Congress worker.

"We are not running away and will not seek anticipatory bail. If a judicial probe is not possible, a CBI inquiry should be ordered. The guilty must be punished," Sriramulu urged.

He was addressing a joint press conference at MLA Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari, with the latter.

Sriramulu described the incident as deeply disturbing and unprecedented in recent times.

Calling for an immediate probe into the Ballari violence, Sriramulu demanded a judicial inquiry led by a sitting High Court judge.

He demanded that authorities ascertain whose weapon fired the fatal bullet and that bullets belonging to all gunmen, including those providing security to the BJP leaders, be accounted for.

He also sought an immediate Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

Demanding accountability from the Congress-led state government for the death of the innocent youth in the Ballari violence, Sriramulu asked why a large mob had gathered near Janardhana Reddy's residence.

He alleged that more than 2,000 people had assembled, some carrying beer bottles, showing utter disregard for the law and order system in the state.

Appealing directly to Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, Sriramulu cautioned the former against aggressive politics, saying, "You have a bright future, but this kind of speed will only lead to an accident."

He asserted that the BJP would stand firmly with Janardhana Reddy and warned against giving the incident a political colour.

Sriramulu said the incident that occurred on Thursday had caused immense pain to everyone.

"Things that should never have happened have taken place. An innocent youth, Rajashekar, has lost his life. Irrespective of whether he belonged to the BJP or the Congress, he died in the firing. I express my condolences and pray that his family gets the strength to bear this loss," he added.

Sriramulu said there was no objection to the installation of banners, but space had been sought for the movement of vehicles.

He alleged that the violent clash between the supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy was premeditated.

"They (supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy) came with the intention of creating a fight. When BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy arrived, the situation suddenly turned violent. Gunshots were fired at him, which he himself narrated about. Soon after, the police arrived and dispersed the mob," Sriramulu said, adding that slogans intensified as the enraged mob gathered in huge numbers.

He also alleged that even before the police intervention, bodyguards of Congress MLA Satish Reddy, an associate of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy had opened fire in a "cinematic manner".

"Such an incident had occurred in Ballari only once earlier, in 1982. Now it has happened again. Firing took place in public places. Who gave the permission to fire? Prima facie, it appears the firing was carried out by them (supporters of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy)," the BJP leader charged.

Sriramulu claimed that stones were hurled indiscriminately, injuring several BJP workers and leaders.

"When they (Congress) pelted stones, our (BJP) workers also retaliated. It was their gunmen who fired the bullets. Satish Reddy is neither a sitting nor a former MLA, yet he was carrying a gun. This shows the extent of their (Congress) arrogance," he alleged.

Saying that the BJP had appealed for peace, Sriramulu said the firing was not carried out by the police but by private individuals.

Sriramulu also alleged that Congress MLA Bharat Reddy had made provocative statements, including threats to "burn down Ballari".

"When statements are made about burning Janardhana Reddy's house and turning Ballari into ashes, it raises serious suspicion about who brought petrol bombs," he said.

He appealed against dragging Maharshi Valmiki or any particular community into the controversy, saying that no one was opposed to the installation of the statue.

The situation in Ballari remains tense following the violent clash, with police maintaining heightened security in the area.

Meanwhile, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra visited the residence of former Minister Janardhana Reddy and the site where the clash occurred on Thursday in Ballari.

What began as a dispute over installing party banners in Ballari on Thursday night escalated into a violent clash between two groups allegedly linked to BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, resulting in the death of a Congress worker.

The situation intensified after Janardhana Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him, allegedly orchestrated by the family of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy.

Following the incident, police imposed prohibitory orders in the area as a precautionary measure.

The deceased has been identified as Rajashekar, a supporter of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy.