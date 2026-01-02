NHAI's Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Receives AAA Rating With 'Stable' Outlook

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said that its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) -- Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) -- has received AAA (Stable) rating for long-term bank facilities by CARE Ratings Limited.

The top-tier rating underscores the high degree of safety and reliability offered by RIIT's debt instruments, making it among the most secure investment options available to investors.

“This milestone reinforces RIIT's position as a robust, investor-friendly platform supporting India's infrastructure growth and sustainable capital formation,” said the ministry.

The AAA (Stable) rating represents the highest possible creditworthiness, reflecting RIIT's strong financial health and an extremely low risk of default on debt.

The 'Stable' outlook indicates that the rating is expected to remain unchanged in the near to medium term.

CARE Ratings highlighted that the rating draws significant strength from the experience, credibility, and proven track record of RIIT's sponsor, NHAI in the roads and highways sector.

The strategic importance of NHAI's asset monetization programme was also a key consideration.

To date, NHAI has successfully monetized road assets of around Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) recently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

The Public InvIT aims to unlock monetization potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story.

