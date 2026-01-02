Clicks Debuts Power Keyboard, A Pocket Keyboard Designed For Smart Screens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A compact, slide-out keyboard with integrated power that brings fast, confident input to phones, tablets, TVs, and more. Pre-order today for USD $79.

LONDON, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology today announced Clicks Power Keyboard, a compact keyboard designed to bring fast, confident typing to smart devices plagued by slow, awkward, or frustrating input.

As phones, tablets, TVs, and headsets have gotten smarter, the way people interact with technology hasn't kept pace. Touchscreens, remotes, and virtual keyboards leave users struggling to type, search, and respond when it matters most. Clicks Power Keyboard addresses that gap with a premium typing experience that helps people use their technology with greater purpose and intention.

Clicks Power Keyboard is available to pre-order for $79 USD with availability in the Spring.

Smart Devices Need Smarter Input

Input today often means fighting interfaces that were never designed for speed or precision.

“Whether you're typing on a phone, entering a password on a smart TV, or trying to work on a tablet, input today is slow, cumbersome, and frustrating,” said Kevin Michaluk, President and co-founder of Clicks.“Power Keyboard brings a consistent, confident typing experience to all your smart devices, in a compact keyboard you can take anywhere in your pocket.”

The success of the Clicks Keyboard case for iPhone, Pixel, and Motorola Razr demonstrated strong demand for tactile input on modern devices, with more than 100,000 units shipped globally despite supporting a handful of popular smartphone models. Clicks Power Keyboard builds on that momentum, extending physical input to a far broader ecosystem of devices, including hundreds of millions of iPhone and Android smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, headsets, and connected screens.

Extending the Capabilities of Smartphones

Clicks Power Keyboard attaches to smartphones using a strong MagSafe or Qi2 magnetic connection and can be used with existing cases.

By moving typing off the touchscreen, Power Keyboard frees up valuable screen space normally consumed by on-screen keyboards. Familiar keyboard shortcuts supported by iOS and Android carry over seamlessly, making it easier to launch apps, navigate interfaces, and respond quickly on the go.