Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Storagevault Announces Issuance Of Options


2026-01-02 07:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault”) ( SVI-TSX) has granted 1,600,000 options to purchase common shares ‎of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were ‎issued with an exercise price of $4.71 per common share and an expiry date of December 28, 2035.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault currently owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

...

