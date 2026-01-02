Storagevault Announces Issuance Of Options
About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault currently owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.
For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:
Tel: 1-877-622-0205
...
Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment