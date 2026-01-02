403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolivia's President Tries To Govern From Abroad, Testing The Constitution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
On December 29, 2025, President Rodrigo Paz signed Supreme Decree 5515. Published on December 31, it says Paz may keep exercising presidential powers while temporarily outside the country through digital channels.
The timing matters because Paz is expected to travel, including the World Economic Forum in Davos from January 19 to 23. Bolivia's Constitution sets a clear rule: when the president is temporarily absent, the vice president assumes the presidency for up to 90 days.
Decree 5515 tries to stop that handover. Lara only gains room to act if Paz cannot access the system. Even then, Lara must follow a written mandate from Paz, with precise dates, listing which actions he may execute.
The decree also requires coordination with the minister of the presidency and gives the presidency ministry and AGETIC 10 days to set up the channels.
That scaffolding reflects a political breakdown. Paz and Lara took office on November 8, and the alliance unraveled quickly. Lara has leaned into short social-media videos, often on TikTok. Paz has answered with administrative counter-moves.
On November 18, he created a vice ministry for political and legislative coordination, shifting functions that once boosted the vice presidency.
The feud has spilled into security accusations. Deputy minister Ernesto Justiniano said Lara sought jobs for relatives and allies inside the anti-narcotics police unit, the FELCN.
Lara, a former police captain, replied by accusing Justiniano of taking money from criminal organizations. He has also clashed with Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo.
All this is unfolding as Supreme Decree 5503-an emergency package with more than 120 articles-pushes adjustments, ending gasoline and diesel subsidies.
Protests have run for ten days in La Paz. Lara encouraged demonstrations in a December 25 message while failing to repeal the decree from the legislature he presides over.
Decree 5515 lets President Rodrigo Paz govern digitally while abroad, restricting Vice President Edmand Lara's role.
It comes amid a rupture and protests tied to an emergency economic package.
The case shows how“remote governance” can reshape succession without a formal rewrite.
On December 29, 2025, President Rodrigo Paz signed Supreme Decree 5515. Published on December 31, it says Paz may keep exercising presidential powers while temporarily outside the country through digital channels.
The timing matters because Paz is expected to travel, including the World Economic Forum in Davos from January 19 to 23. Bolivia's Constitution sets a clear rule: when the president is temporarily absent, the vice president assumes the presidency for up to 90 days.
Decree 5515 tries to stop that handover. Lara only gains room to act if Paz cannot access the system. Even then, Lara must follow a written mandate from Paz, with precise dates, listing which actions he may execute.
The decree also requires coordination with the minister of the presidency and gives the presidency ministry and AGETIC 10 days to set up the channels.
That scaffolding reflects a political breakdown. Paz and Lara took office on November 8, and the alliance unraveled quickly. Lara has leaned into short social-media videos, often on TikTok. Paz has answered with administrative counter-moves.
On November 18, he created a vice ministry for political and legislative coordination, shifting functions that once boosted the vice presidency.
The feud has spilled into security accusations. Deputy minister Ernesto Justiniano said Lara sought jobs for relatives and allies inside the anti-narcotics police unit, the FELCN.
Lara, a former police captain, replied by accusing Justiniano of taking money from criminal organizations. He has also clashed with Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo.
All this is unfolding as Supreme Decree 5503-an emergency package with more than 120 articles-pushes adjustments, ending gasoline and diesel subsidies.
Protests have run for ten days in La Paz. Lara encouraged demonstrations in a December 25 message while failing to repeal the decree from the legislature he presides over.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment