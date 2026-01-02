403
Coalition Airstrikes Respond to Alleged STC Ambushes in Yemen’s Hadhramaut
(MENAFN) Coalition warplanes carried out air raids on forces aligned with Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Hadhramaut province on Friday, following accusations that these forces staged surprise attacks against Yemeni government troops during the transfer of military sites.
The information was confirmed by an undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry.
Mohammed Qizan stated to a news agency that coalition aircraft were targeting STC elements accused of laying ambushes throughout the province.
According to him, these actions were taken after repeated attacks threatened the safety of government forces involved in the redeployment process.
A correspondent reported that the alleged ambushes were positioned along key routes used by Yemeni government units as they moved to assume control of military installations in Hadhramaut, increasing tensions during what was intended to be an orderly handover.
Meanwhile, Hadhramaut Governor Salem al-Khanbashi explained that the airstrikes were aimed at groups that assaulted the “Dera’ Al-Watan” forces while they were advancing to secure their new positions.
He emphasized that the attacks on the units’ non-hostile movement forced the coalition to intervene, and he called on local residents to avoid obstructing the deployment or engaging in further ambushes.
