Platinum's New Year Surge Tests A Tiny Market's Limits
Key Points
Platinum rebounded to about $2,105/oz in early trading, after a record near $2,478.50 and a brutal year-end pullback.
A policy jolt in Europe, tight physical supply, and China's growing price-setting role helped fuel December's squeeze.
Charts now show a market in repair mode, with consolidation near $2,05x–$2,10x and momentum trying to bottom.
Platinum opened 2026 with a sharp bounce, trading around $2,104–$2,106 an ounce in early Europe after thin-holiday flows magnified every move.
NYMEX futures also tracked higher, with a widely watched screen showing about $2,118.9 and roughly 1,983 contracts trading at the time.
The rally followed a week that looked like a textbook squeeze. Platinum surged to fresh records late in December, then reversed hard as traders took profits into year-end books.
David Meger of High Ridge Futures described that slide as profit-taking after“spectacularly high levels.” By New Year's week, selling pressure eased and buyers returned.
KCM Trade's Tim Waterer said gold was“kicking off 2026 with gains” as fundamentals came back into view, and platinum moved with the same reset.
Behind the volatility sits a stubborn physical story. The World Platinum Investment Council has pointed to a 2025 deficit of about 692,000 ounces, with tightness visible in high implied lease rates and backwardation signals.
PGMs rally on policy and flows
In a small market, that kind of strain can turn routine hedging into a price shock. Policy and geography mattered, too.
Late December's catalyst was a European shift seen as extending the life of combustion engines and tightening emissions standards, which can raise platinum-group metal loadings in catalytic converters.
Analysts at Mitsubishi called it a“steroid jab for PGMs.” Macquarie flagged China's import demand and U.S. tariff clarity as key swing factors. China's own PGM futures trading added another accelerant by pulling hedging and speculation onshore.
Investment flows reinforced the squeeze. Trackers showed heavy PPLT inflows, around $267–$305 million over a month and roughly $404–$442 million year-to-date, alongside spike-day share volumes above 3 million and about 1.52 million on Dec. 31.
A WisdomTree vehicle listed about 343,732 ounces. Technically, the daily trend still points up, but it is cooling fast. The 4-hour chart shows choppy basing near $2,10x, RSI in the high-40s, and momentum still negative but stabilizing.
Silver's own surge, including a run toward $83.62 earlier in the week, underlined how tight metals can gap when liquidity thins.
